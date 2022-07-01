July 01, 2022
Sauk Valley
Registration open for Whiteside County Extention lily program

By Shaw Local News Network
A student in Rachel Reff's fourth grade class at Centennial School in Streator pulls apart a pedal of a Peruvian lily Thursday, April 21, 2022, while learning about flowers in the Ag in the Classroom program sponsored by the La Salle County Farm Bureau Foundation.

A student at Centennial School in Streator pulls apart a pedal of a Peruvian lily in a April 21, 2022 file photo. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

STERLING — The Whiteside County master gardeners will host the Will the Real Lily Please Stand Up! event from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 16 at the Whiteside County Extension Office, 12923 Lawrence Road.

To register, visit go.illinois.edu/whitesidesaturdays, or call Mary Nelson at 815-632-3611. Participation is limited to 25.

Lilies are elegant that are equally at home in both formal and naturalistic settings, and most take readily to containers.

With 8,000 or so varieties, lilies exhibit a range of colors, shapes and heights, and the program will discuss their use in formal and natural settings.

