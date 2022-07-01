Registration open for Whiteside County Extention lily program

STERLING — The Whiteside County master gardeners will host the Will the Real Lily Please Stand Up! event from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 16 at the Whiteside County Extension Office, 12923 Lawrence Road.

To register, visit go.illinois.edu/whitesidesaturdays, or call Mary Nelson at 815-632-3611. Participation is limited to 25.

Lilies are elegant that are equally at home in both formal and naturalistic settings, and most take readily to containers.

With 8,000 or so varieties, lilies exhibit a range of colors, shapes and heights, and the program will discuss their use in formal and natural settings.