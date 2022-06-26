American Red Cross to hold July blood drives in Dixon, Morrison, Tampico

The American Red Cross will be holding blood drives in Illinois during the month of July. During holiday weeks, the Red Cross sees a 21 percent decline in blood donations, which leads to a drop in blood supply. The drop in blood supply makes it difficult to ensure blood is available when hospitals need it.

Blood donor who donate from Thursday, June 30 through Sunday, July 10 will receive an exclusive Red Cross recycled cotton tote bag while supplies last. Local blood donation opportunities include:

Dixon. 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19 at Knights of Columbus Hall, 506 W. Third St.

Morrison. Noon to 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 21 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 13320 Garden Plain Road.

Tampico. 1 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13 at St Marys Catholic Church, 105 Benton St..

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.