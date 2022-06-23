June 23, 2022
Sauk Valley
Fiesta Day Parade seeking nominees for grand marshal

By Shaw Local News Network

Dancers for Grupo Alegria perform through the streets of Sterling during the Fiesta parade, from an undated file photo. (Alex T)

STERLING — Grand marshal nominees are being sought for the 69th Fiesta Parade, which will be Saturday, Sept. 17. Nominations must be received by Friday, July 15.

Any individual, group, or organization being nominated must be well known, made a significant contribution to Sterling and Rock Falls, inspired others, volunteered, demonstrated an act of heroism or service, acted in community development or were dedicated to improving opportunities for people in their social-emotional environment.

To nominate someone please go to bit.ly/3Hvp0cX contact the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce at 815-625-2400 or email knoble@saukvalleyareachamber.com.

