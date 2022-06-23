Fiesta Day Parade seeking nominees for grand marshal

STERLING — Grand marshal nominees are being sought for the 69th Fiesta Parade, which will be Saturday, Sept. 17. Nominations must be received by Friday, July 15.

Any individual, group, or organization being nominated must be well known, made a significant contribution to Sterling and Rock Falls, inspired others, volunteered, demonstrated an act of heroism or service, acted in community development or were dedicated to improving opportunities for people in their social-emotional environment.

To nominate someone please go to bit.ly/3Hvp0cX contact the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce at 815-625-2400 or email knoble@saukvalleyareachamber.com.