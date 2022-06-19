Second Annual Northwest Illinois Film Festival lineup announced

MORRISON — The lineup for the second annual Northwest Illinois Film Festival includes a docudrama on slavery, a faith-based romantic drama, a thriller and two shorts.

Northwest Illinois Film Office organized the festival, which celebrates independent filmmakers with ties to northwest Illinois.

Films will be screened June 24 and June 25 at Morrison Institute of Technology, 701 Portland Ave.

Registration is required to attend, but otherwise the event is free.

Online registration is at https://www.eventbrite.com/. For more information, call 815-772-5182 or visit https://www.nwillinoisfilmfestival.com/.

The festival opens 7 p.m. Friday, June 24 with Fourth Wall Film’s “Sons and Daughters of Thunder.” It portrays the true story of the Lane Seminary Debates on Slavery of 1834.

There will be a “Chucky Chicken” short, an animated film by by Michael Cook from Oswego and Valley Studios, and an episode of “Hero Street: A Bridge Too Far.”

Saturday at 3 p.m., Never Submit Entertainment’s “Without Grace” will be shown. There will be another Chucky Chicken short.

Saturday’s 7 p.m. screening will be “The Blacklight” from Rockford’s Dashford Media and producer Don Hatton. Shorts include a third Chucky Chicken and the short film “Wolfdog.”











