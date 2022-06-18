Sterling-Rock Falls Jaycees to host July 1 fireworks show

STERLING — The Sterling-Rock Falls Jaycees will have a fireworks display from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday, July 1 along the Rock River for the enjoyment of both cities.

There are viewing areas at Sterling Marketplace, W. Second St., Sterling and RB&W Park, 201 E. Second St., Rock Falls.

The fireworks will be fired off from the Sterling Riverfront development area across from Lawrence Park. For safety reasons, the Sterling Riverfront development area will be closed to the public.

The band Problem Child will be performing from 7 to 9 p.m. at RB&W Park. There will also be food trucks on location.



