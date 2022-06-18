June 17, 2022
Sauk Valley
Wedding Expo NewsletterHome & Garden NewsletterThank You | Sauk ValleyA&E | Sauk ValleyArchiveCommunityCoronavirus | Sauk ValleyElection | Sauk ValleyMarketing | Sauk ValleyNewsOnline NewspaperOpinionPhoto Galleries | Sauk ValleyPremium | Sauk ValleyPrep SportsSponsored | Sauk Valley NewsSports
Sauk Valley

Sterling-Rock Falls Jaycees to host July 1 fireworks show

By Shaw Local News Network

In a file photo from July 2, 2021, fireworks explode over Sterling and Rock Falls in a Fourth of July celebration. The annual show was once again put on by the Jaycees. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

STERLING — The Sterling-Rock Falls Jaycees will have a fireworks display from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday, July 1 along the Rock River for the enjoyment of both cities.

There are viewing areas at Sterling Marketplace, W. Second St., Sterling and RB&W Park, 201 E. Second St., Rock Falls.

The fireworks will be fired off from the Sterling Riverfront development area across from Lawrence Park. For safety reasons, the Sterling Riverfront development area will be closed to the public.

The band Problem Child will be performing from 7 to 9 p.m. at RB&W Park. There will also be food trucks on location.


SVM Community BriefsRock FallsSterling