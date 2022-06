FRANKLIN GROVE- The GFWC Franklin Grove Woman’s Club will be hosting their annual blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14 at the Woman’s Club shelter in Atlasta Park, 339 S. State St., Franklin Grove. Proceeds from the blood donation will go toward funding a scholarship. The Women’s Club will be partnering with Ashton-Franklin Center High School. The goal of the blood drive will be to have 32 people donate blood.