Happy Tails Humane Society to hold Paws and Claws 5K

ROCK FALLS – The Paws and Claws Run for Rescues 5K will be at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Happy Tails Humane Society, 1408 McNeil Road.

All participants who register before Friday, July 21, will receive a free shirt. The registration fee for the 5K will be $30.

Dogs will be allowed to participate in the 5K if they are comfortable with other dogs and being in large crowds.

Packets will be offered the night before the race Friday, Aug. 5, at Happy Tails Humane Society from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Participants also can pick up their packets the morning of the race from 7 to 7:45 a.m. To register for the 5K, visit https://pawsandclaws5k.itsyourrace.com.