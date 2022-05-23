Copper Bit Ranch to host horse lovers’ book club

STERLING – Copper Bit Ranch will be hosting a summer horse lovers’ book club that runs for eight weeks starting Monday, June 6 at its indoor riding arena at 29145 Pilgrim Road.

This is the first time the book club will be held since meetings were halted in 2000 because of COVID19. Group 1 will meet 1 p.m. Wednesdays, Group 2 will meet 1 p.m. Mondays and Group 3 will meet 1 p.m. Fridays.

Participants will gather for 90 minutes to engage in hands-on activities with horses and read a selected book or short stories. Members will be grouped according to age, reading level, and horse experience.

Activities include giving a horse a bath, learning about feeds and care, basics of training, and the fit and use of horse equipment. Families may borrow or buy books in advance. Protective shoes or boots are necessary

Cost to participate in the book club for the summer will be $160. For more information about being part of the Copper Bit Ranch horse activities, contact Joan Harms at 815-625-4961 or 815-441-4945.