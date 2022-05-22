Chadwick-Milledgeville School District holds 42nd Scholarship Recognition Night

MILLEDGEVILLE - The Chadwick-Milledgeville School District held its 42nd annual Senior Scholarship Recognition Night on Wednesday, May 4 at Milledgeville High School, 100 E. Eighth St.
In total, 86 scholarships from 37 area donors were presented to 16 seniors for $47,605 in scholarship funds. Students also received recognition for scholarships awarded from other sources totaling $142,200.
Scholarships that were awarded during Scholarship Recognition Night included:
- Bushman’s Service - $150 to Rylee Matthews and Lillian Queckboerner-Carissa Hubbard
- Milledgeville Men’s Club - $250 to Rylee Matthews-Izaac Toms-Smith and Ethan Bradley
- American Red Cross (MHS Student Council) - $250 to Alyssa Mertz
- Persona Studios - $100 to Izaac Toms-Smith and Rylee Matthews
- Milledgeville Fire Department - $250 to Rylee Matthews and Matthew Lapp-Alyssa Mertz
- Milledgeville Athletic Boosters - $200 to Izaac Toms-Smith, Blake Schurman, Hunter Gallentine, Rylee Matthews and Alyssa Mertz
- Justin L. Seavey Memorial - $100 to Carissa Hubbard, Matthew Lapp and Lillian Queckboerner
- Sterling Business Machines - $500 to Matthew Lapp
- Chadwick Lion’s Club - $500 to Rylee Matthews, Briana Wilkinson, and Izaac Toms-Smith
- Chadwick - Milledgeville Education Assoc. - $400 to Linsey Lapp
- E. Bates Insurance Agency, Inc. - $500 to Hunter Gallentine
- Shank’s Veterinary Equipment - $250 to Hunter Gallentine
- Ewers Garage - $100 to Hunter Gallentine, Linsey Lapp, Matthew Lapp, Adriana Miller, Blake Schurman, and Alyssa Mertz
- Gibbs Drywall - $200 to Rylee Matthews, Peyton Urish, Izaac Toms-Smith, and Ethan Bradley
- Milledgeville State Bank - $1000 to Caden VanDyke
- Running Education Scholarship/Rick Koch - $100 to Adriana Miller
- Gibb’s Machine Corp - $500 to Rylee Matthews
- Milledgeville American Legion - $100 to Hailey Rannfeldt, Isabella Covey, Carissa Hubbard, Matthew Lapp, Linsey Lapp, and Izaac Toms-Smith
- James D. Ridgway/American Legion - $125 to Rylee Matthews, Adriana Miller and Alyssa Mertz
- Herman Beveroth Family/American Legion - $100 to Briana Wilkinson and Hunter Gallentine
- District #399 PTO - $300 to Peyton Urish, Alyssa Mertz and Isabella Covey
- Andresen Farms AG Scholarship - $1000 to Lillian Queckboerner
- Science Achievement/Martin Stauffer - $300 to Alyssa Mertz
- Milledgeville Jamboree - $250 to Carissa Hubbard and Ethan Bradley
- Sauk Valley Community College Scholars - $7,600 and Alyssa Mertz and Hailey Rannfeldt
- Midwest Forestry Unlimited/Luke Koett - $500 to Carissa Hubbard and Adriana Miller
- Dr. Scott Stanley - $1000 to Hailey Rannfeldt
- Dorothy Footitt - $800 to Alyssa Mertz and Briana Wilkinson
- Carroll County Help Center - $500 to Alyssa Mertz
- WACC Student of the Year - $500 to Isabella Covey and Eric Ebersole
- Jo-Carroll Energy - $1,000 to Alyssa Mertz
- CEO Scholarship/Norm Deets - $500 to Izaac Toms-Smith
- Carroll County Farm Bureau - $1,000 to Peyton Urish and Rylee Matthews
- Kasandra Paige Polhill Memorial - $500 to Hailey Rannfeldt and Matthew Lapp
- Carley Ann Harrielle Memorial - $500 to Isabella Covey and $1,000 Hunter Gallentine
- Kurt Hartje Memorial - $100 to Hailey Rannfeldt, Matthew Lapp, and Linsey Lapp
- Robert Kappes Memorial - $1,000 to Rylee Matthews and Caden VanDyke
- Dave & Harriet Bushman Memorial - $1,500 to Linsey Lapp
- Addison Headlee Memorial - $250 to Izaac Toms-Smith and Ethan Bradley
New scholarship donors who would like to contribute to next year’s scholarship night can do so by contacting counselor Stacey Bontz at 815-225-7141, ext. 238.