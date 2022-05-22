Chadwick-Milledgeville School District holds 42nd Scholarship Recognition Night

MILLEDGEVILLE - The Chadwick-Milledgeville School District held its 42nd annual Senior Scholarship Recognition Night on Wednesday, May 4 at Milledgeville High School, 100 E. Eighth St.

In total, 86 scholarships from 37 area donors were presented to 16 seniors for $47,605 in scholarship funds. Students also received recognition for scholarships awarded from other sources totaling $142,200.

Scholarships that were awarded during Scholarship Recognition Night included:

Bushman’s Service - $150 to Rylee Matthews and Lillian Queckboerner-Carissa Hubbard

Milledgeville Men’s Club - $250 to Rylee Matthews-Izaac Toms-Smith and Ethan Bradley

American Red Cross (MHS Student Council) - $250 to Alyssa Mertz

Persona Studios - $100 to Izaac Toms-Smith and Rylee Matthews

Milledgeville Fire Department - $250 to Rylee Matthews and Matthew Lapp-Alyssa Mertz

Milledgeville Athletic Boosters - $200 to Izaac Toms-Smith, Blake Schurman, Hunter Gallentine, Rylee Matthews and Alyssa Mertz

Justin L. Seavey Memorial - $100 to Carissa Hubbard, Matthew Lapp and Lillian Queckboerner

Sterling Business Machines - $500 to Matthew Lapp

Chadwick Lion’s Club - $500 to Rylee Matthews, Briana Wilkinson, and Izaac Toms-Smith

Chadwick - Milledgeville Education Assoc. - $400 to Linsey Lapp

E. Bates Insurance Agency, Inc. - $500 to Hunter Gallentine

Shank’s Veterinary Equipment - $250 to Hunter Gallentine

Ewers Garage - $100 to Hunter Gallentine, Linsey Lapp, Matthew Lapp, Adriana Miller, Blake Schurman, and Alyssa Mertz

Gibbs Drywall - $200 to Rylee Matthews, Peyton Urish, Izaac Toms-Smith, and Ethan Bradley

Milledgeville State Bank - $1000 to Caden VanDyke

Running Education Scholarship/Rick Koch - $100 to Adriana Miller

Gibb’s Machine Corp - $500 to Rylee Matthews

Milledgeville American Legion - $100 to Hailey Rannfeldt, Isabella Covey, Carissa Hubbard, Matthew Lapp, Linsey Lapp, and Izaac Toms-Smith

James D. Ridgway/American Legion - $125 to Rylee Matthews, Adriana Miller and Alyssa Mertz

Herman Beveroth Family/American Legion - $100 to Briana Wilkinson and Hunter Gallentine

District #399 PTO - $300 to Peyton Urish, Alyssa Mertz and Isabella Covey

Andresen Farms AG Scholarship - $1000 to Lillian Queckboerner

Science Achievement/Martin Stauffer - $300 to Alyssa Mertz

Milledgeville Jamboree - $250 to Carissa Hubbard and Ethan Bradley

Sauk Valley Community College Scholars - $7,600 and Alyssa Mertz and Hailey Rannfeldt

Midwest Forestry Unlimited/Luke Koett - $500 to Carissa Hubbard and Adriana Miller

Dr. Scott Stanley - $1000 to Hailey Rannfeldt

Dorothy Footitt - $800 to Alyssa Mertz and Briana Wilkinson

Carroll County Help Center - $500 to Alyssa Mertz

WACC Student of the Year - $500 to Isabella Covey and Eric Ebersole

Jo-Carroll Energy - $1,000 to Alyssa Mertz

CEO Scholarship/Norm Deets - $500 to Izaac Toms-Smith

Carroll County Farm Bureau - $1,000 to Peyton Urish and Rylee Matthews

Kasandra Paige Polhill Memorial - $500 to Hailey Rannfeldt and Matthew Lapp

Carley Ann Harrielle Memorial - $500 to Isabella Covey and $1,000 Hunter Gallentine

Kurt Hartje Memorial - $100 to Hailey Rannfeldt, Matthew Lapp, and Linsey Lapp

Robert Kappes Memorial - $1,000 to Rylee Matthews and Caden VanDyke

Dave & Harriet Bushman Memorial - $1,500 to Linsey Lapp

Addison Headlee Memorial - $250 to Izaac Toms-Smith and Ethan Bradley

New scholarship donors who would like to contribute to next year’s scholarship night can do so by contacting counselor Stacey Bontz at 815-225-7141, ext. 238.