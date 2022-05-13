SVCC We are the Future campaign receives $10,000 gift

DIXON – Sauk Valley Community College’s We are the Future campaign received a $10,000 gift from Sterling Township to support the earned tuition Impact Program.

The donation is the first municipal gift to the campaign and will specifically be used to support Sterling students who are accepted into the Impact Program.

The program’s aim is to reduce financial barriers and provide support for students to succeed in college, careers and life.

The pilot programs have been underway in Fulton and Prophetstown since May of 2021 after Sauk Valley Community College received an anonymous $1 milllion gift to fund underserved students in western Whiteside county.

Students who sign up for the program are required to complete 25 hours of community service per year for a total of 100 hours by the time they graduate high school or a home school program.

Students in the pilot programs have already completed more than 1,000 hours of service to their communities. Qualifying students may enroll as early as the summer of 2025.

For information about the pilot program, visit svcc.edu/impact or email an Impact Program Coordinator at impact@svcc.edu.