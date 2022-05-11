May 11, 2022
Sauk Valley
Wedding Expo NewsletterHome & Garden NewsletterThank YouA&EArchiveCommunityCoronavirusElectionMarketingNewsOnline NewspaperOpinionPhoto GalleriesPremiumPrep SportsSponsoredSports
Sauk Valley

Dixon Park District announces summer tennis lessons

By Shaw Local News Network

In an undated file photo, Jenna Mustapha goes for the ball while playing in the 13 and under girls doubles division, the last day of this year's Emma Hubbs Tennis Classic in Dixon's Page Park. Kids of all ages competed in 18 divisions at the 5-day event, which marks the end of Dixon Park District's summer tennis lessons. (Alex T)

DIXON — The Dixon Park District will be hosing two three week summer tennis lesson sessions from Monday, June 6 to Friday, June 24 and from Monday, July 4 to Friday, July 22 at the Emma Hubbs Tennis Courts, 1028 Palmyra St.

Tiny Tots lesson will be held from 8 to 8:45 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays for youth ages 3 to 5. The tennis lessons will cost $45 for in-district residents and $55 for out-of-district residents for each three week session.

Junior lessons will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. for ages 6 through 8, 10 to 11 a.m. for ages 9 through 11, 11 a.m. to noon for ages 12 through 14, and noon to 1 p.m. for ages 15 through 18 Mondays through Fridays. Sessions will be $75 per session for in-district residents and $90 for out-of-district residents.

To register, visit dixonparkdistrict.com.

SVM Community BriefsDixon