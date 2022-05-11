Dixon Park District announces summer tennis lessons

DIXON — The Dixon Park District will be hosing two three week summer tennis lesson sessions from Monday, June 6 to Friday, June 24 and from Monday, July 4 to Friday, July 22 at the Emma Hubbs Tennis Courts, 1028 Palmyra St.

Tiny Tots lesson will be held from 8 to 8:45 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays for youth ages 3 to 5. The tennis lessons will cost $45 for in-district residents and $55 for out-of-district residents for each three week session.

Junior lessons will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. for ages 6 through 8, 10 to 11 a.m. for ages 9 through 11, 11 a.m. to noon for ages 12 through 14, and noon to 1 p.m. for ages 15 through 18 Mondays through Fridays. Sessions will be $75 per session for in-district residents and $90 for out-of-district residents.

To register, visit dixonparkdistrict.com.