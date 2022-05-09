SVCC Impact Program open for registration

DIXON – Registration for Sauk Valley Community College’s Impact Program for eighth grade students is open until Thursday, Sept. 1.

Impact is an earned-tuition program that provides eligible students the opportunity to earn tuition and fees for up to three years at Sauk Valley Community College, or until they earn their certificate or degree. Students who graduate in the top 10% of their own school’s class will also have cost of books covered.

For information, email impact@svcc.edu. Online registration is at svcc.edu/impact.