May 09, 2022
SVCC Impact Program open for registration

By Shaw Local News Network

Lori Cortez, dean of institutional advancement at Sauk Valley Community College, speaks to parents and students in Fulton about piloting the Sauk Impact Program. (Submitted)

DIXON – Registration for Sauk Valley Community College’s Impact Program for eighth grade students is open until Thursday, Sept. 1.

Impact is an earned-tuition program that provides eligible students the opportunity to earn tuition and fees for up to three years at Sauk Valley Community College, or until they earn their certificate or degree. Students who graduate in the top 10% of their own school’s class will also have cost of books covered.

For information, email impact@svcc.edu. Online registration is at svcc.edu/impact.

