Whiteside County Health Department providing vaccines and boosters at Cinco De Mayo fest

STERLING — Whiteside County Health Department will be providing Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines and boosters from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the YWCA Cinco de Mayo Wellness Festival at YWCA of Sauk Valley, 412 First Ave. No appointments are necessary to receive a vaccination or booster. The vaccine will be available for anyone age 5 and older. Attendees under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult when receiving a vaccine and/or booster. Vaccines and boosters will be available while supplies last.