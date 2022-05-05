May 05, 2022
Sauk Valley
Whiteside County Health Department providing vaccines and boosters at Cinco De Mayo fest

By Shaw Local News Network
FILE - Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit in a cooler before being thawed at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site in the Bronx borough of New York on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) (Mary Altaffer/AP)

STERLING — Whiteside County Health Department will be providing Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines and boosters from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the YWCA Cinco de Mayo Wellness Festival at YWCA of Sauk Valley, 412 First Ave. No appointments are necessary to receive a vaccination or booster. The vaccine will be available for anyone age 5 and older. Attendees under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult when receiving a vaccine and/or booster. Vaccines and boosters will be available while supplies last.

