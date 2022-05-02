The Amos Fund to host Spring Plant Sale

STERLING- The Amos Fund will host a Spring Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 7 at Northland Mall. Proceeds from the plant sale will go to The Amos Fund.

Hostas, lilies, peonies and rhubarb are among the plants available for purchase. Gardening tools and yard equipment are also available. Local gardeners are invited to donate cuttings; volunteers are available to pick them up if persons are unable to attend.

The Amos Fund is a not-for-profit group that helps defray the cost of pet health care.

For more information or to donate plants, call 815-622-8341 or 815-441-7114.