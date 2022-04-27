Clinton Symphony Orchestra to have final concert of the season

CLINTON- The Clinton Symphony Orchestra will have its final concert if its 68th season at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 in the Vernon Cook Theater at Clinton High School, 1200 IL-54, Clinton. The concert is the sixth of the season and will be conducted by Brian Dollinger. The orchestra will perform the Fifth Symphony by Tchaikovsky.

The concert will feature guest soloist violinist Naha Greenholtz, who will be performing Mozart’s Fourth Violin Concerto accompanied by the orchestra. Greenholtz is a concertmaster with the Quad City Symphony and Madison Symphony. She has also made concertmaster appearances with the Oregon, Omaha, and Memphis Symphonies, the San Francisco Ballet, the Calgary Philharmonic, and did a two year residency with the National Ballet of Canadian Toronto. She has also made guest concertmaster appearances with the Chicago Philharmonic, the Louisiana Philharmonic, and the Australian Ballet in Melbourne.

Admission to the concert will be by season ticket or by individual adult concert tickets, which will be available at the door for $20. Students will be admitted for free and adults who are with a student will be admitted for half price. Remaining events for the Symphony’s 68th season include he return of the Symphony’s fund-raising event, “A Symphonic Affair,” on Saturday, June 4 at Rastrelli’s Tuscany Room, 238 Main Ave., Clinton, and the annual free outdoor pops concert by the orchestra at 6:30 pm on Sunday, June 5 at the music shell in Riverview Park, 303 Riverview Drive, Clinton.

Full program notes and other information is available on the Symphony’s website at www.clintonsymphony.org. The Symphony’s board of directors has open seats; those interested should contact board president Bill Zickau at 563-242-4450 or wzickau@mchsi.com.