Whiteside Forum to host presentation Midwest water quality on Thursday at Odell Public Library

MORRISON — The Whiteside Forum will host a presentation by co-founder of the Iowa Flood Center and University of Iowa Professor Larry J. Weber beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Odell Public Library, 307 S. Madison St. in Morrison. Larry Weber will be speaking about “Water Quality and Quantity Issues in the Midwest.” The event is free and open to the public. A question and answer period will follow after the presentation’s conclusion.

Weber is a professor of civil and environmental engineering and holds the Edwin B. Green Chair in Hydraulics. Weber also participates on numerous state and federal agency committees related to water resources planning.

The Whiteside Forum is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit community group which sponsors presentations and discussions of issues of importance and interest to the public. For more information about this program or The Whiteside Forum, contact Marc Adami at 815-718-5347 or ardami@mchsi.com.