April 18, 2022
Cub Scouts Pack 85 hosting Culver’s night to support fellow Scout

By Shaw Local News Network

(© Boy Scouts of America)

DIXON- Dixon Cub Scouts Pack 85 will be hosting a Culver’s night from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26 at Culver’s, 1317 N. Galena Ave.

The fundraiser will help Pack 85 Webelos Scout Ayden Arnold, who was recently diagnosed with aplastic anemia. Ayden has to routinely undergoes blood transfusions, as well as platelets while waiting for a bone marrow transplant.

The event will be to help raise money to help with Ayden’s family’s medical and travel expenses while they travel to and from Peoria every few days while Ayden attends clinics. They will soon have to travel to Tennessee when he gets a bone marrow match.

