Dixon Stage Left to host auditions for upcoming show

DIXON — Auditions for the William Shakespeare comedy “All’s Well That Ends Well” will be from 5 to 8 p.m. April 24 at Dixon Stage Left, 306 W. First St. Callbacks for the play will be from 6 to 9 p.m. April 27.

Anyone age 18 or older is welcome to audition by preparing to perform a memorized Shakespearean monologue no longer than a minute long. Rehearsals will take place Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday every week.

For information, go to Facebook at @dixonstageleft, call 815-440-2999, or email info@dixonstageleft.org. A character list and auditions can be found at dixonstageleft.org/auditions.