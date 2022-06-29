McHenry County grand jury indictments - June 29, 2022

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
- Alexander E. Blaul, 34, of the 7200 block of Hiawatha Highway, Wonder Lake; retail theft of property worth more than $300 and retail theft with previous conviction.
- Joseph D. Gibson, 29, of the 11800 block of Lucas Road, Woodstock; home invasion while armed with a dangerous weapon, residential burglary, criminal trespass to residence, aggravated assault and criminal damage to property.
- Ashley M. Hendle, 35, of the 700 block of Leah Lane, Woodstock; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
- Kwantrell C. Williams, 25, of the 2300 block of Joppa Avenue, Zion; six counts of burglary, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, two counts of theft of property worth more than $10,000, three counts of theft of property worth more than $500, six counts of criminal damage to property, five counts of possession of burglary tools, two counts of possession of a stolen license plate, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and misdemeanor theft.
- Scott E. Dixon, 42, of the 20500 block of Harvard Hills Road, Harvard; aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol while license suspended, driving on a revoked license and transportation of open alcohol by driver.
- Demond C. Williams, 42, of the zero to 100 block of Mulhurn Court, Yorkville; two counts of aggravated domestic battery of a minor and domestic battery.
- Danielle G. Maldonado, 30, of the 2400 block of East Grant Avenue, Lindenhurst; possession of less than 15 grams of amphetamine or dextroamphetamine, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle, possession of 10 to 30 grams of marijuana and disobeying a stop sign.
- Lakessa A. Miller, 45, of the 600 block of Lee Drive, Crystal Lake; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Philip T. Fleming, 49, of the 4100 block of North Johnsburg Road, Johnsburg; aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery to a person over 60 years old and three counts of domestic battery.
- Ofelia P. Cortez, 24, of the 700 block of Washington Street, Woodstock; two counts of aggravated battery in a public place.
- Luis E. Rangel, 26, of the 1400 block of North Chapel Hill Road, McHenry; possession and possession with intent to deliver 400 to 900 grams of methamphetamine, possession and possession with intent to deliver 2,000 to 5,000 grams of marijuana, and two counts of possession of a firearm without a firearm owners identification, or FOID, card.
- Johanna L. Gregg, 49, of the zero to 100 block of North Ayer Street, Harvard; possession and possession with intent to deliver 400 to 900 grams of cocaine.
- Tanner B. Heidtke, 23, of Woodstock; intimidation and harassment by telephone.
- Noah D. MacCallum, 47, of the 3600 block of Long Avenue, Johnsburg; two counts of domestic battery with four previous convictions.
- Ignacio Medina Jr., 30, of the 400 block of Caswell Street, Belvidere; aggravated battery in a public place.
- Calvin B. Thomas, 31, of Woodstock; aggravated battery of a police officer, two counts of battery, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Timothy J. Rands, 31, of the 300 block of Bryan Drive, Cary; defrauding a drug and alcohol screening test.
- Peggy J. Sagaille, 35, of the 30W100 block of Lindenwood Drive, Warrenville; two counts of aggravated battery of a police officer and one count of resisting a police officer.
- Edgar Vargas, 37, of the 2600 block of West Cortez Street, Chicago; obstructing justice, driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane use and operating an uninsured vehicle.
- Carlos M. Juarez, 24, of the 500 block of Leah Lane, Woodstock; possession and possession with intent to deliver 100 to 400 grams of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver 30 to 500 grams of marijuana, and possession of 100 to 500 grams of marijuana.
- Marc A. Dembinski, 20, of the 1500 block of Glacier Circle, Crystal Lake; possession of lorazepam and unlawful use of weapons.
- Victor O. Diaz, 26, of the 300 block of Birch Road, Woodstock; aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol while license suspended, obstructing justice, driving while license revoked, driving under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of a crash.
- David W. Flynn Sr., 54, of the 3000 block of West 21st Place, Chicago; eight counts of criminal sexual assault of a minor, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor and four counts of sexual relations within families.