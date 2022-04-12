Woodstock man charged with threatening woman, seeking to stop investigation

A 22-year-old Woodstock man faces felony charges after police say he threatened a woman in an attempt to stop a criminal investigation, telling her he would kill her.

Tanner B. Heidtke was charged Tuesday with intimidation and harassment over the phone, court records show. He remained at the McHenry County Jail as of Tuesday evening, according to the jail log.

The most serious of the charges is a Class 3 felony, which typically carries a possible sentence of two to five years in prison.

Heidtke is accused of calling the woman, who is a relative, in an effort to stop a pending criminal investigation and his arrest, and telling her he would kill her. He also threatened to “slit her throat,” according to the criminal complaint filed in McHenry County.

Heidtke was also charged Monday in a separate case with damaging the woman’s mailbox by dislodging it from the ground and pushing it over into the street.

In March, he was charged with criminal trespass to a residence and vehicle, involving the same woman.

All three cases were pending as of Tuesday.

Heidtke did not have an attorney listed in the most recent case as of Tuesday, but was being represented by the McHenry County Public Defender’s Office in the other two.

He would need to post $2,100 in order to secure his release, according to the jail log.