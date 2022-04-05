Harvard woman charged with possessing more than $59K worth of cocaine

A 49-year-old Harvard woman accused of possessed cocaine with a street value of more than $59,000 and more than $11,000 in cash is suspected of being tied to “ongoing drug trafficking,” prosecutors said in court records.

Johanna L. Gregg, of the zero to 100 block of Ayer Street, is charged with felony possession with intent to deliver between 400 and 900 grams of a substance containing cocaine, according to a criminal complaint filed in McHenry County courthouse.

The charge is a Class X felony, which typically carry sentences of six to 30 years in prison and are not probational.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office narcotics task force received a tip from a confidential informant that Gregg was selling a large amount of cocaine out of her home and that drugs and money were being stored at a nearby apartment, according to a motion filed by prosecutors.

Detectives served Gregg with a search warrant on March 30 at her home where cocaine and packaging material was found, according to the motion. Gregg then told the officers the number of the apartment where she kept a safe and gave them permission to search it.

Between both places, officers found about 594 grams of cocaine, worth an estimated $59,400, and $11,031 in cash, according to the motion.

Authorities said they have evidence that Gregg is part of “ongoing trafficking,” according to the motion therefore compelling her to prove that if and when she is able to pay bail she must prove the funds came form a legitimate source.

Gregg was arrested March 30 and is being held in the McHenry County jail on $100,000 bond.

Her attorneys requested her bond be reduced and another judge be assigned to the case, according to a motion filed in the courthouse. The request for a new judge was approved Tuesday and the bond reduction was set to be considered April 11.