Woodstock man charged after search finds cocaine, marijuana and guns

A 24-year-old Woodstock man faces multiple drug charges after prosecutors say more than 350 grams of cocaine, 130 grams of marijuana and three firearms were found in his apartment and car, court records show.

Carlos Juarez is charged with possession and possession with intent to deliver between 100 and 400 grams of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver 30 to 500 grams of marijuana, and possession of 100 to 500 grams of marijuana, according to the criminal complaint filed in McHenry County on Thursday.

The most serious charge Juarez faces – possession with intent to deliver between 100 and 400 grams of cocaine – is a Class X felony, which if convicted of, typically carry a sentence of six to 30 years in prison and are not probational.

An attempt to reach Juarez’s defense attorney, Dan Hoffman, was not immediately successful Friday.

On Wednesday, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office narcotics task force executive two search warrants at Juarez’s apartment in the 500 block of Leah Lane, Woodstock, according to a motion filed Thursday by prosecutors, asking that the source of any bond funds be determined.

Between Juarez’s apartment and vehicle, officers found 352.72 grams of cocaine, 136.12 grams of marijuana, three firearms, numerous digital scales and packaging, and $4,711 in cash, according to the motion.

McHenry County Judge Mark Gerhardt ordered that no bail bond be accepted by the jail in light of the prosecutors’ request regarding bond funds. The request will be considered at a court date Monday before Judge Michael Coppedge.

Gerhardt also set bond at $150,000, of which 10% would need to be posted in order to secure Juarez’s release once that is allowed. He remained at the McHenry County Jail as of Friday afternoon, the jail log showed.

Juarez has another case pending in McHenry County, in which he is accused of misdemeanor unlawful possession of a firearm in his vehicle, court records show.

That case is scheduled for a negotiated plea on June 30 before Gerhardt.