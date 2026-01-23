Hayden Smith scores 43 to lead Alden-Hebron girls: Thursday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Girls basketball

Alden-Hebron 69, Schaumburg Christian 46: At Hebron, Hayden Smith poured in 43 points to lead the Green Giants to the Northeastern Conference win. Olivia Klein added 13 as A-H improved to 6-8 overall and 4-1 in conference play.

Johnsburg 67, Sandwich 31: At Sandwich, Summer Toussaint scored 18 and Skye Toussaint added 17 as the Skyhawks stayed unbeaten with the win in the Kishwaukee River Conference. Lauren McQuiston added nine points for Johnsburg (23-0, 7-0).

Boys basketball

Schaumburg Christian 59, Alden-Hebron 47: At Hebron, the Green Giants fell in a Northeastern Conference contest.

Boys wrestling

Hampshire 75, Burlington Central 4: At Hampshire, Luthor Rajcevich, David Wesierski, Lou Jensen, Marquis Thumand, Jacob Dankha, Dawson Smith, Aric Abbott, Jayden Garswick, Michael Brannigan, John Janicki, Giovanni Marino, Carter Hintz, and Knox Hamola won matches for Hampshire. Eduardo Vences won for Central.

Girls wrestling

Burlington Central 12, Hampshire 11: At Hampshire, Melanie Granda, led the way for the Rockets in their Fox Valley Conference match. Amelia Nidelea-Polanin and Sophia Peneschi-Schneeberger won matches for Hampshire.

Boys swimming

Huntley 105, Woodstock 70: At Woodstock, Cole Lamberti won the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke as the Red Raiders captured the dual meet. Landon Nikolich won the 100 breaststroke for Woodstock North.

Girls bowling

Burlington Central 1,984, Dundee-Crown 1,925: At Carpentersville, Gracelin Turschman rolled a series of 446 to lead the way for the Rockets. Lisa Hahn had the top series of the match, rolling a 491 for D-C.