Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department releases information on battery disposal

As with any product, the question of what to do with that product when it is no longer useful will always arise at some point.

This point is termed end-of-life in the solid waste and recycling industries. For household and workplace batteries, the EOL issue is complex and may even prove to be hazardous and dangerous.

There are batteries and battery-containing devices in multiple products that we all use each day. Whether that be at home, work, school, at play, or in vehicles, batteries are everywhere.

The most pressing issue with batteries for the waste and recycling industries is the potential for certain batteries to rupture, overheat, and cause thermal “runaway” (a sustained chemical reaction). Thermal “runaway” leads to the release of heat and can cause fires in homes and work places, collection bins, collection trucks and even large recycling centers.

Prior to the EOL for a battery, there are some things we should all be doing with our batteries and chargers to be safe. First, be sure batteries are in good working order and charging properly with the manufacturer-provided charger. Always charge batteries and BCDs according to the manufacturer’s guidelines and only use the correct charger to charge batteries.

If a battery will not charge, or it charges very slowly, it may be near its EOL. If a battery or BCD becomes very hot during charging, it should be unplugged and possibly replaced. Never charge phones or laptops around other combustible materials, such as a bed or couch, and always monitor devices during charging. Always use the charger and cord that the device came with as well.

If a battery is swollen, leaking, or bursting, it is at the EOL and may be hazardous. Remove this battery from service and place in sand, kitty litter, or dirt and place outside until it can be taken to a drop-off point.

Never place rechargeable batteries in your regular household trash, household recycling containers or any public recycling drop-off bins or waste receptacles.

When the EOL comes for your single-use and rechargeable batteries, they are required to be recycled properly in Illinois. While a landfill ban is still a few years in the future, there is a collection network now in place in Illinois for EOL batteries.

Since December 2025, the Battery Network (formerly Call2Recycle) has been implementing battery collection, logistics and recycling across the state. The Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department is a collection point for both single-use and rechargeable batteries.

The OCSWMD will accept alkaline, button, lithium-ion, nickel metal hydride, nickel cadmium and sealed lead acid batteries for proper recycling. Portable chargers and power packs are also accepted. The batteries may be dropped off any weekday during business hours at the OCSWMD office located at 909 Pines Road in Oregon, or at the monthly residential electronics recycling events (free permit required), also located at 909 Pines Road in Oregon.

The OCSWMD will also accept defective, damaged or recalled batteries and small charging devices in this program.

The OCSWMD does not accept large lead-acid batteries or batteries over 300kW in power. Batteries for vehicles, boats, lawnmowers and UTV/motorcycles usually may be taken back to an auto parts store, service center or another retailer that sells new batteries for these conveyances.

For questions on battery collection, damaged batteries, or other aspects of electronics recycling, call the OCSWMD at 815-732-4020 or email solidwaste@oglecountyil.gov. The Ogle County website also has information on batteries as does the RecycleCoach widget on the county website under Solid Waste.