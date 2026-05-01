Putnam County libraries hold 3D printing workshop for teens

The Putnam County Public Library District will host “I Speak 3D: Design, Create, Make,” a four-week 3D printing program designed for youth ages 11–14 this June.

The Putnam County Public Library District will host “I Speak 3D: Design, Create, Make,” a four-week 3D printing program designed for youth ages 11–14 this June.

Participants will learn the fundamentals of 3D design using TinkerCad and complete four hands-on projects printed on the Library’s 3D printers. The program introduces core design principles while building creativity, problem-solving skills, and confidence in computer-aided design. Youth who complete the program will receive all four printed projects and a Certificate of Completion.

Registration opens May 4 and closes May 23. Sign-up must be completed in person at the Granville branch. The program is free and open to the public, with enrollment limited to 15 participants. Early registration is encouraged.

The program begins with a mandatory in-person session on at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 4 at the Granville branch. This introductory session will cover an overview of 3D printing, program guidelines, and participants’ first design project.

Weeks two through four may be completed through distance learning. Participants who would like additional support may visit the Granville branch on Tuesdays or Thursday mornings during open hours, when staff will be available to assist.

Program Schedule:

· Week 1 – Thursday, June 4 at 10:00 a.m. (mandatory, in-person – Granville branch)

· Week 2 – Friday, June 12 (second project due)

· Week 3 – Saturday, June 20 (third project due)

· Week 4 – Friday, June 26 (fourth project due)

Participants will need access to a computer or tablet and an internet connection. A limited number of library hotspots and in-house desktop computers are available for those who need them.

For more information or to register, call 815-339-2038 or visit the library at 214 S. McCoy St., Granville.