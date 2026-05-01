How safe are children in youth sports? Gaps in oversight leave room for predators

Raymond Krussell was a respected figure in Illinois equestrian circles.

Now the McHenry County equestrian trainer is facing a potential life sentence and is raising urgent questions about how youth sports programs protect children across northern Illinois.

A Richmond equestrian center owner since 2002, Krussell was a trainer and a member of the U.S. Equestrian Federation, for which he also served as a judge.

In February, Krussell, 52, was charged with sexually assaulting a teenager multiple times after she began working for him. She began taking riding lessons from him when she was 7 years old.

Krussell now sits in the McHenry County jail, facing a potential life sentence. Authorities say there may be more accusers.

Raymond Krussell (Photo Provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

His case is one of several in recent years involving coaches and instructors in positions of trust in northern Illinois who have been accused of sexually abusing children under their supervision – cases that have sparked urgent questions about how youth sports organizations protect the young athletes in their care.

In 2021, a youth gymnastics coach, Joseph Hannon, of Sycamore, 25 years old at the time, pleaded guilty to sexually abusing several girls he coached. He was sentenced to 32 years in prison.

Jose Vilchis (Will County Sheriff's Office)

In 2023, Jose Vilchis of Joliet, a 72-year-old former gymnastics coach, was sentenced to 96 years in prison after being convicted in Will County of sexually assaulting a teenage gymnast in Channahon in 2013 and 2014.

Alan Mrowka (Photo Provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

In January, Alan Mrowka, a 71-year-old former Wonder Lake ski team coach, pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child. Police reports and prosecutors say at least 10 more victims – now adults – reported being assaulted by Mrowka in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. Due to the statute of limitations, he was not charged with those allegations.

Each case has left a trail of trauma. Victims describe decades of guilt, shame, confidence issues and emotional scars that persist into adulthood.

The vetting gap

Experts agree that youth sports provide critical benefits – physical health, teamwork and improved mental health. But the question remains: How do we protect children while they’re participating?

On paper, there does not appear to be much difference in the vetting process between school and non-school programs. When hiring or selecting volunteers, both are mandated to conduct background checks that include searching criminal records and references, according to Illinois law. But the depth and consistency of those checks differ significantly.

In schools, Erin’s Law – enacted in 2013 – mandates sexual abuse prevention training, strict “no-contact” policies, threat assessment teams, mandatory reporter obligations and restrictions on registered sex offenders’ access to school grounds.

“Everyone going on the grounds of a school” is background checked, including contract workers, said Diana Hartmann, regional superintendent for McHenry County schools. “All coaches and advisers, whether teaching staff or not, are background checked and fingerprinted. Our systems go through the Illinois State Police.”

Hartmann said the district also uses “Faith’s Law,” which requires inquiry letters to all former employers of job applicants, asking about any suspected or investigated allegations – even those not charged.

Private youth sports programs operate under different rules, with the onus to protect children tending to fall more so on the parent, she said.

The rules “are completely different for private entities,” Hartmann said. “If your child is taking dance lessons at a private dance company, the parent is responsible to ask the dance company if background checks or any allegations have been made about employees.”

According to Little League, as of 2025, “Illinois does not have a single, universal law requiring background checks for all private, non-school youth sports, meaning monitoring is not mandatory for every program. While child sex offenders are prohibited from parks and playgrounds, screening for volunteers varies by league, with only specific organizations mandated to check sex offender registries.”

SafeSport: A national response

In 2017, Congress created the U.S. Center for SafeSport, an independent organization tasked with protecting the more than 10 million children involved in amateur, non-school youth sports programs – from recreation leagues to the Olympic level.

SafeSport, created under the Protecting Young Victims from Sexual Abuse and Safe Sport Authorization Act, was established in response to the Larry Nassar case and the widespread abuse in USA Gymnastics.

“The Center was created in response to the abuse of athletes at high levels of sport, and the failure of powerful individuals and institutions to prioritize athlete safety above money and medals,” said Hilary Nemchik, Vice President of External Affairs for SafeSport.

SafeSport monitors track and field and running clubs, team sports like hockey and volleyball, basketball and baseball, individual and combat sports including weightlifting, gymnastics, fencing and archery, as well as action and recreational sports - tennis, triathlon and equestrian.

Since its creation, SafeSport has received 32,238 total reports. In 2017, there were 281 reports. By 2024, that number had jumped to 8,098 – an increase of more than 2,780%. The stats for 2025 will be available in June, according to the organization.

Additionally, the SafeSport website provides the U.S. Center for SafeSport: Centralized Disciplinary Database. This database lists the names of people who are restricted or banned from the Olympic and Paralympic sports. Krussell and Hannon appear on that list.

But SafeSport does not monitor all youth sports, and the organization did not exist when many of the abuses occurred.

Loopholes persist

Christopher Covelli, chief of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Division Public Information Office, said the responsibility for vetting and training adults who work with children typically involves several organizations.

He said schools, park districts, and youth organizations generally conduct background checks and reference checks before hiring. Mandated reporter training also is conducted, Covelli said.

But several factors create loopholes for abusers.

Non-disclosure agreements can silence victims and prevent information from being shared between organizations. Suspected offenders often move between coaching jobs in different jurisdictions, making it difficult to track patterns of abuse. Statutes of limitations prevent prosecution of older allegations.

In Mrowka’s case, at least 10 alleged victims could not be charged because their accusations fell outside the statute of limitations. At his sentencing hearing – he was sentenced to 180 days in county jail, two years probation and ordered to register as a sex offender for life - the victim, via Zoom, read a statement.

Although he is the only “formally recognized” victim, “this designation does not reflect reality,” the victim said. “The harm extended far beyond a single individual, and the absence of additional names does not negate the truth of their experiences. The recognition of the truth is what matters … it does not erase the harm but affirms that it occurred."