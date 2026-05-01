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Illinois Valley

Granville man set for June 22 trial on bank robbery

Ragazincky to next appear June 9 in Peoria for pre-trial hearing

David L. Ragazincky

David L. Ragazincky (Photo provided by Granville Police Department)

By Tom Collins

A Granville man charged in the robbery of Granville National Bank will stand trial June 22 in federal court in Peoria.

David L. Ragazincky, 58, appeared Tuesday in U.S. District for the Central District of Illinois, Peoria, where he entered a not-guilty plea to bank robbery.

He will next appear on June 9 for a final pre-trial conference before U.S. District Judge Jonathan E. Hawley.

Ragazincky remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshal’s Service.

As previously reported, a partially masked suspect entered the bank on April 6 and, armed with a kitchen knife, seized approximately $6,000. Local police and federal agents developed Ragazincky as a suspect and retrieved the knife, found in an alley near the bank, and large bundles of cash in Ragazincky’s apartment, according to an affidavit.

A review of the federal statute suggests Ragazincky faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of bank robbery.

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Tom Collins

Tom Collins

Tom Collins covers criminal justice in La Salle County.