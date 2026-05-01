Honoring jurors on Law Day: Celebrating civic service across Illinois

In recognition of Law Day, courts and legal communities across Illinois are taking time to honor one of the cornerstones of the justice system, jurors.

These everyday citizens play an extraordinary role in upholding the rule of law, ensuring fairness, and protecting the rights of all.

Law Day, observed annually on May 1, is dedicated to celebrating the principles of democracy and the importance of the legal system in daily life.

This year, the Lee County Courts want to highlight juror appreciation as a central theme, acknowledging the time, attention, and public service that jurors contribute – often with little recognition, according to a news release.

“Jurors are essential to the integrity of our justice system,” Chief Judge Jacquelyn Ackert said. “They bring diverse perspectives, careful judgment, and a commitment to fairness that cannot be replaced. On Law Day, we extend our deepest gratitude for their service.”

Serving as a juror is both a right and a responsibility. Jurors ensure that legal decisions are not made by the government alone but reflect the voice of the community, according to the release. Their participation strengthens public trust and reinforces the foundational principle that justice is best served when citizens are actively involved.