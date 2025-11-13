Deaths of couple found in Harvard car ruled murder-suicide

A newly married couple found deceased in a car in Harvard in October died by murder-suicide, with the husband found to have pulled the trigger, authorities said Thursday.

"Based on the ongoing joint investigation and the findings of the McHenry County Coroner’s Office, the incident is being deemed a homicide-suicide. The investigation indicates that Brandon Dumovich fatally shot Rachel Dumovich before taking his own life," a release from Harvard police said.

The Dumovichs, who lived in Sharon, Wisconsin, but met as middler schoolers in Crystal Lake, were found around midnight on Oct. 6 in the 700 block of North Division Street in Harvard with gunshot wounds to the head, according to the McHenry County Coroner’s Office.

Rachel Dumovich was 29 and her husband had just turned 30 days before. The couple were married in 2024.

“While the investigation remains active as investigators finalize their review of all evidence and reports, this has been determined to be an isolated incident, and there is no indication of any ongoing threat to the community,” Harvard Police Chief Tyson Bauman said in the release.

