Couple found dead in car in Harvard were both shot; gun recovered

A man and woman found dead in a vehicle in Harvard Monday night have been identified as a couple from Sharon, Wisconsin, which sets on the Illinois state line.

Rachel Dumovich, 29, and Brandon Dumovich, 30, each sustained a gunshot wound and were pronounced deceased at the scene, McHenry County Coroner Michael Rein said in a news release Wednesday morning.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, the coroner said.

A gun was recovered inside the vehicle, Harvard Police said in a new release Wednesday morning.

At 11:52 p.m. Monday, Harvard police said an officer found a vehicle parked in the northbound lane of the 700 block of North Division Street-Route 14 with its hazard lights activated.

When the officer approached they found the female in the driver seat and the male in the passenger seat and both were dead.

The McHenry County Major Investigative Assistance Team was activated to investigate the incident.

An initial alert was issued to residents advising of a heavy police presence in the area and to remain sheltered in place. It was later determined there was no ongoing threat to the community, and a second alert was sent advising residents to avoid the area of Route 14 between McKinley Street and Blackman Street due to road closures, the news release said.

At approximately 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the roadway was reopened, and a final alert was issued indicating the police activity had concluded.

The case remains under active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harvard Police Department at 815-943-4431 or provide information anonymously through the Crime Stoppers hotline at 815-943-4343 or via email at crimestoppers@cityofharvard.org.