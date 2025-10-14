Young couple found shot dead in car in Harvard recalled in separate obituaries

As authorities continue to investigate the shootings of a recently wed couple found dead in a vehicle in Harvard Oct. 6, separate obituaries have been published for them that make no mention of the other.

Rachel Noel Dumovich, 29, formerly Rachel Reimann, previously lived in Crystal Lake and was a 2014 graduate of Crystal Lake South High School, where she was a two-sport varsity athlete in cheerleading and track, according to her obituary. She earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2018, volunteered during college as a mentor with Big Brothers Big Sister of Metro Milwaukee and went on to have a career in human resources, including as HR manager at Climate Pros LLC, the notice said.

The obituary describes her as being “known for her drive, ambition and passion. Rachel was a natural connector, advocate and loyal friend. She had a strong sense of empathy, compassion, social justice and fair play, always championing thoe who needed a voice. With her exuberant spirit, quick wit, and unfiltered humor she brought energy and laughter to every room she entered.

“Rachel loved her friends, family, traveling, fashion, decorating, cooking and especially life at the lake,” the obituary said.

A visitation is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday at Light of Christ Church, 1700 Longmeadow Parkway in Algonquin. A memorial service will begin at 6 p.m. Memorials may be made to Diabetes Research Institute Foundation (DRIF), Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee or the Sharon Lions Club, according to the obituary.

Survivors listed include her parents, Art and Shelley Reimann and brother Jason Reimann.

Brandon Peter Dumovich’s obituary revealed that he had turned 30 the day before he and his wife, who resided in Sharon, Wisconsin, were found dead.

The McHenry County Coroner reported each had sustained gunshot wound. They were pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner said. The Coroner’s office has not revealed results of autopsies. A gun was recovered from the car, authorities said, but have not revealed whether they believe a third party was responsible, though they have called the shooting “an isolated incident.”

Online records indicate Brandon Dumovich had attended Crystal Lake Central High School. His obituary describes him as someone who “brought light and laughter into the lives of those around him from the very beginning.”

He served as a petty officer in the U.S. Navy, reflecting “his deep commitment to service and his enduring passion for helping others – a quality that remained central throughout his life,” the obituary said.

He enjoyed boating, snowmobiling, fishing and hunting and “embraced every adventure with enthusiasm and skill. His love for animals was unwavering and spoke to his compassionate nature,” the obituary said.

“Brandon’s infectious smile and sharp sense of humor had a way of lighting up any room. He had an extraordinary ability to lift spirits and bring people together. Family was always at the heart of everything he did; it was his anchor and greatest source of pride,” the obituary said.

The notice did not list survivors by name but said they include a sister, parents and grandmothers. A private memorial service at a later date, and the family asked for “prayers and gentle understanding” as relatives “heal our hearts and rest in God’s unconditional love.”

On Tuesday, Harvard Police Chief Tyson Bauman issued a news release that said his police department and the McHenry County Major Investigative Assistance Team continue to investigate the shootings.

The couple were found, deceased inside a vehicle, at about midnight the night of Oct. 6 by a police officer on the 700 block of North Division Street-Route 14. Rachel Dumovich was in the driver’s seat and Brandon Dumovich was in the passenger’s seat, police said.

Various websites indicate the couple married in Wisconsin last October. In a YouTube wedding video linked from Rachel Dumovich’s Facebook page, the couple talked about meeting when they both attended Lundahl Middle School in Crystal Lake.

“Our thoughts remain with the families and all those affected as the investigation moves forward,” Bauman said. “The investigation remains active as investigators await the McHenry County Coroner’s final report and the review and processing of additional evidentiary items. At this time, this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no evidence to suggest that there is any danger or threat to the public.”

Police said the department appreciated the community’s patience as the investigation continues and remains committed to keeping the community informed and will provide updates as the investigation allows.

Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to contact the Harvard Police Department at 815-943-4431 or submit information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 815-943-4343 or crimestoppers@cityofharvard.org.