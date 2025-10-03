Huntley girls flag football finishes as undefeated FVC champions: Thursday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Girls flag football

Huntley 33, Prairie Ridge 6: At Huntley, the Red Raiders wrapped up a perfect Fox Valley Conference season and conference championship with a win over the Wolves (1-11, 1-6 FVC).

Huntley (15-4) finished 8-0 in the first year of the conference for flag football. Only Burlington Central among the 10 FVC schools doesn’t have a team.

Lyla Ginczycki was 14-of-19 passing for 276 yards and three touchdowns. Aubrina Adamik hauled in nine catches for 115 yards, a TD and one interception. Evie Freundt had four catches for 93 yards and two TDs, and Addison Avi scored on a 19-yard run. Elena Fetzer had a 10-yard TD catch from Teagan Polhemus.

Dundee-Crown 14, Cary-Grove 6: At Carpentersville, the Chargers (9-9, 4-4) ended their FVC schedule with a win against the Trojans (9-4, 5-3).

Crystal Lake Central 22, Jacobs 6: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers (9-4, 6-2) defeated the Golden Eagles (5-10, 3-5) in their FVC game.

Crystal Lake South 20, Hampshire 13: At Crystal Lake, the Gators (3-12, 2-6) held on for an FVC win over the Whip-Purs (9-10, 2-6).

Girls volleyball

Burlington Central d. Jacobs 25-17, 23-25, 25-22: At Burlington, Haidyn Schatz (13 digs, three aces) and Ainsley Wilson posted nine kills apiece as the Rockets (14-9, 6-6) outlasted the Golden Eagles (10-14, 5-7) in an FVC match. Peyton Strout added seven kills and three blocks, Joselyn Johnson had five kills and five digs, and Rukmini Gangavarapu had four kills and two blocks. Lexi Yanez had 15 digs. Tiernan Naus had 18 assists and nine digs.

Gianna Coletti had 18 assists, eight digs and two aces for Jacobs, Gracyn Sanders had five blocks, and Hailie Barton had four kills, eight blocks and three aces. Maddie Mitchell added five kills and two blocks, and Layla Merlin had seven kills and two blocks.

Crystal Lake Central d. Dundee-Crown 25-21, 25-10: At Crystal Lake, Jordyn Johnson had seven kills, two blocks and an ace for the Tigers (13-11, 6-6) in their FVC win over the Chargers (5-12, 4-8). Alexis Hadeler had five kills and three aces, Lily Freese had five aces, and Reilly McArdle chipped in eight digs and an ace.

Huntley d. Crystal Lake South 28-26, 25-17: At Huntley, Mia Jacobelli (two aces) and Izzy Whitehouse (nine digs) had eight kills apiece as the Red Raiders (11-3, 10-2) held off the Gators (6-7, 5-7) in their FVC match. Summer Massow had five kills and two blocks, Abby Whitehouse had 11 assists and six digs, and Lucy Watson had four kills and a pair of blocks. Sophia Tocmo added 14 digs, and Emily Ernst had two kills, five assists and a block.

Bobbi Wire had 10 kills, 12 digs and two blocks for South, Joanna Kruzolek tallied 10 kills and 10 digs, and Sahara Okirika had five kills and three blocks. Nora Wiggs added 18 assists. Layla Addison had 14 digs.

Cary-Grove d. McHenry 25-23, 25-17: At McHenry, the Trojans (6-18, 2-10) defeated the Warriors (8-15, 0-12) in their FVC match. Kailys Bonni and Jocelyn Villegas had five kills each for McHenry. Lily Ahrens had four kills, Rylie Davis had nine digs, and Madeleine Breeden tallied seven digs.

Richmond-Burton d. Rockford Christian 25-19, 18-25, 25-23: At Richmond, Josie Franckowiak had 22 assists and a kill for the Rockets (18-6) in their nonconference win. Dani Hopp had nine kills and two aces, Lanee Cooley had 18 digs and two aces, and Zoe Freund had six kills, two aces and a block. Also for R-B, Reagan Wisniewski had two aces, three kills and a block.

Boys soccer

Huntley 3, Prairie Ridge 0: At Crystal Lake, the Red Raiders (9-0-2, 6-0) continued their undefeated season with an FVC victory against the Wolves (7-6-2, 2-3-1). Tyler Murray scored two goals. Max Bauer added one. Cody Hammer and Liam Nixon each had an assist.

Crystal Lake Central 2, Jacobs 0: At Algonquin, Ryan Spencer and Alfredo Rojas had a goal apiece to lift the Tigers (10-3-3, 5-1) past the Eagles (3-9-2, 2-3-1) in FVC action. Chase Lemke had four saves in the shutout.

Dundee-Crown 2, Cary-Grove 0: At Cary, Manuel Hernandez made four saves for the Chargers (10-4-3, 3-2-1) in their FVC victory against the Trojans (1-16, 0-6). Mauricio Ruiz and Hugo Arista both scored for D-C. Arturo Flores had one assist.

Girls tennis

Cary-Grove 7, Jacobs 0: At Cary, the Trojans (19-7, 6-2) cruised to an FVC win over the Golden Eagles. Malaina Kurth (No. 1), Elle Stawarz (No. 2) and Kaitlin Lummis (No. 3) each won in straight sets at singles.

Winning at doubles were Megan Ptaszek and Taylor Hamann (No. 1), Darby Hennessey and Jelena Karlovsky (No. 2), Payton White and Presley Brainerd (No. 3) and Anya Nordengren and Camryn Liebenow (No. 4).

Crystal Lake Central 7, McHenry 0: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers (17-2, 6-2) topped the Warriors in the FVC match. Evie Johnson (No. 1), Kaylen Kaczmarek (No. 2) and Ella DeSando (No. 3) all won in straight sets.

At doubles, Anna Starr and Olivia Craigen (No. 1), Sophia Jones and Eliza Kuranda (No. 2), and Sophia Fuchsloch and Lanie Gannon (No. 3) also won in straight sets. Emma Hartwig and Delaney Lisle came back to win the No. 4 doubles match 3-6, 6-0, 6-0.