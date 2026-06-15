Ogle County Historical Society to meet June 22

The Ogle County Historical Society will hold its June monthly meeting on Monday, June 22, the fourth Monday of the month, at the carriage house annex building located behind the Nash House Museum at 111 N. Sixth St. in Oregon.

Have you written your time capsule letter? There is about a month left until the July 10 deadline. Let future readers know what life is like for you now. Explain what a typical day looks like, tell them what your favorite songs and movies are, what grade/job/stage of life you are in.

List people that you would like to read your letter and include a photo of your home, school, work or favorite place to go. Tell them about the major news events of the day, the trends or events that are shaping 2026. Explain the technology you’re using, what recently made you laugh, what your hopes and dreams are for your future and for Ogle County. At the meeting the group will talk about the burial of the time capsule in August and how it wants to celebrate America’s 250th birthday.