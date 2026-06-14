Batavia Woman’s Club awards summer STEAM camp scholarships

The Batavia Woman’s Club recently awarded summer STEAM scholarships to more than a dozen Batavia middle school students.

The $3,118 full and partial scholarship awards were presented to 13 students.

The 2026 summer STEAM camps include:

Augustana Show Choir Camp

Batavia Park District Robotics

BPS101 iFashion Middle School Fashion Camp

BPS101 Encore Summer Music Camp

College of DuPage of DuPage Stock Market camp

Fox Valley Youth Orchestra Summer Camp

Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy (Engineering)

ISYM (Illinois Summer Music)

NIU Theatre Camp

Vanguard Gifted Academy

“The Club has embraced this flowerpowered fundraiser for over 50 years. We sell flowers, then use the proceeds to award deserving middle school students summer STEAM camp scholarships.” Batavia Woman’s Club president Cynthia Kieckhefer said in a news release.

The scholarships are supported by the club’s annual fall poinsettia sale and summer flowers sale.

“Two club members work like bookends to continue the tradition. Jane Edmonds heads up the flower sales portion, which raises funds, and Britta McKenna heads up the Scholarship Squad that awards them.” Kieckhefer said in the release.

The Batavia Woman’s Club is a nonprofit that has promoted the community’s philanthropic interests since 1892.

For information, email bwc1892@gmail.com or visit bataviawomansclub.org.