McHenry County seeks paid election judges for fall balloting

A voter walks into the McHenry City Hall on Tuesday, March, 17, 2026, to cast a ballot in the Illinois primary election. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

McHenry County Clerk Joe Tirio is encouraging people to apply to serve as paid election judges ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm.

Election judges are responsible for the administration of election procedures at polling places during early voting and on election day, ensuring the election process is administered fairly and in accordance with federal and state law.

Judges are paid $200 for working on election day. Technical judges make $280, and being an early-voting judge pays $15 an hour. Training is also paid, and election judges have the opportunity to make extra money by setting up, delivering equipment and performing other duties.

To learn more and apply, visit mchenrycountclerkil.gov.