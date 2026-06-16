Wonder Lake fundraisers Saturday for family whose home blew up in May, killing woman

Authorities look for the cause of a home explosion on Monday, May 18, 2026, in 7400 block of Birch Drive, in Wonder Lake, after the Sunday evening explosion. One resident of a home was killed and two others have been taken to the hospital. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver — Shaw Media)

Two Wonder Lake events are set to raise money for the local family who lost a wife and mother, and their home, to an explosion.

Sandra Patnaude was killed in the May 17 explosion on Birch Drive. According to friends and family, her husband, Dean Patnaude, and their son, Andrew Patnaude, were both injured in the blast.

To help the family, the Infinity Repair and Performance’s Car Show and Burnouts for Charity is set for noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at 7431 Hancock Drive, in front of East End Pizza and Ice Cream.

Across the lake, from 2 to 8 p.m., Sammy’s Bar and Gaming is hosting live music at its location, 5506 East Wonder Lake Road. According to owner Lakeisha Grandmason, three bands – Bad Excuses, Bloodline and Time Machine – are donating their time, and there will be raffles to help raise money “for the victims of home explosion on Birch Street in Wonder Lake.”

A burnout competition, like this one in August 2024, is part of the Infinity Repair and Performance Car Show and Burnouts for Charity from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday on Hancock Drive in Wonder Lake. (Photo provided by Josh Dijoseph)

This is the fourth year that Infinity Repair has sponsored car shows on Hancock Drive, company owner Josh Dijoseph said.

What started as an informal get-together of friends and customers from his shop has expanded into, on average, three shows a year with funds going to food pantries or first responders in Wonder Lake.

“This year’s will benefit the Patnaude family,” said Kim Doran, owner of East End Pizza and Ice Cream. “The whole community will come together” to support the Patnaudes.

There is no preregistration required for anyone who wants to bring their car into the show, or the burnout competition that will start at 2 p.m. in the parking lot at 7407 Hancock Drive, Dijoseph said. Instead, car owners are asked for a donation at the gate which will go to the Patnaude family.

At their last car show and burnout competition, in 2025, they had 300 cars line Hancock Drive and an estimated 2,500 people there, Dijoseph said.

The burnout competition started because some of the car owners “were getting a little rowdy” as they left at the end of the day, Dijoseph said. The owner of the strip center at next door to East End Pizza offered up the parking lot there for a more formal competition.

Since he started hosting the event, the village of Wonder Lake annexed Hancock Drive, and a project to bring municipal water and sewer to the business district is nearing completion.

He is looking for a new location for the event, Dijoseph said, assuming that the village may not be as open to the event in the future.