Crystal Lake Central boys, Huntley girls win McHenry County XC Meet: Saturday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Boys cross country

McHenry County Meet: Crystal Lake Central captured the title of the nine-team meet at Emricson Park in Woodstock. The Tigers placed first with 62 points, just ahead of runner-up McHenry (69).

Prairie Ridge (87) placed third, Huntley (100) was fourth and Woodstock (102) took fifth. Rounding out the scoring were Crystal Lake South (123), Woodstock North (171), Cary-Grove (211) and Marian Central (238).

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 Boys begin the varsity race during the McHenry County Cross Country Meet at Emricson park in Woodstock on Saturday, August 30, 2025. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

C-G’s Jameson Tenopir placed first in 15:59.95, beating Woodstock’s Ellery Shutt (16:10.49). McHenry’s Nate Martin (16:17.11) and Myles Wagner (16:19.22) finished third and fourth, respectively, and Crystal Lake South’s Joseph Gonzalez (16:23.31) was fifth.

Other top-12 finishers were Johnsburg’s Grady Smith (sixth), Crystal Lake Central’s Amana Omale (seventh) and Chase Teresi (10th), Prairie Ridge’s Thomas Henry (eighth), Huntley’s Joseph Sittler (ninth), McHenry’s Jaxon Berry (11th) and Woodstock North’s Geo Kopulos (12th).

Kane County Meet: At Settler’s Hill in Geneva, Kaneland won the nine-team meet with 58 points, ahead of runner-up Batavia with 85. Hampshire (125) finished sixth, Dundee-Crown (170) was eighth and Burlington Central (207) was ninth.

D-C’s Logan Grey placed third in 15:52.10. Kaneland’s Carson Kaiser (15:22.20) finished first. D-C’s Josh Michalski was seventh, Hampshire’s Hudson Cuplin was 13th and Burlington Central’s Brandon Pflug was 15th.

Girls cross country

McHenry County Meet: Huntley secured the team title with 37 points, well ahead of runner-up Prairie Ridge (75) at Emricson Park in Woodstock. 10 girls teams competed.

Crystal Lake South (83) was third, McHenry (95) was fourth and Crystal Lake Central (127) was fifth. Rounding out the scoring were Cary-Grove (152), Marengo (162), Richmond-Burton (185), Woodstock (216) and Harvard (241).

Prairie Ridge’s Emaline Foster wins the girls varsity race of the McHenry County Cross Country Meet at Emricson Park in Woodstock on Saturday, August 30, 2025. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Prairie Ridge’s Emaline Foster (18:45.83) and Anneke Dam (19:01.81) finished first and second, respectively. Huntley’s Isabella Ciesla (19:12.14), Morgan Sauber (19:21.97) and Cori Kilvinger (19:40.96) took third, fourth and fifth.

Other top-12 finishers were Crystal Lake South’s Caroline Lucas (sixth) and Laynie Ripley (10th), Huntley’s Haley Rahman (seventh), McHenry’s Kennedy Harding (eighth) and Delaina Floden (11th), Johnsburg’s Clara Nicoline (ninth) and Prairie Ridge’s Genevieve Torgerson (12th).

Kane County Meet: At Settler’s Hill in Geneva, Hampshire placed fifth out of seven teams with 95 points. Burlington Central (167) was sixth and Dundee-Crown (210) was seventh. St. Francis took first with 42 points.

Hampshire’s Reese Long was eighth and Miya Moraga was 13th.

Boys soccer

Prairie Ridge 2, Warren 1 (7-6 PKs): At the Grayslake North Tournament, the Wolves claimed the tournament title against Warren in a penalty-kick shootout.

Dundee-Crown 4, Zion-Benton 2: At the North Shore Shootout in Lake Forest, Hugo Arista had a hat trick as the Chargers won the tournament championship. Sebastian Sanchez scored D-C’s fourth goal, Arturo Flores added an assist and Manuel Hernandez made 13 saves.

Stillman Valley/Oregon Tournament: Marengo went 1-2 with all three games on Saturday. The Indians beat Rockford Lutheran 3-0 and lost to Oregon 2-0 and Genoa-Kingston 2-1.