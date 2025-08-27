Crystal Lake Central beats Jacobs in a tight FVC match: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Boys golf

Crystal Lake Central 147, Jacobs 149: At Elgin, Logan Henning of Jacobs and Asher Johnson of Crystal Lake tied for top honors with a crisp two-under par 34 as the Eagles edged the Tigers in an FVC match. Brayden Grummer of Jacobs and Max Sinha and Tommy Laird of CLC finished in a three-way tie for third with a 37.

Burlington Central 158, McHenry 164: At McHenry, senior Tyler Samaaan carded a 38 to lead the rockets to the win in the Fox Valley Conference. Alex Lashelle of McHenry won the match with a two over par 37.

Prairie Ridge 160, Dundee-Crown 196: At Crystal Lake, Daman carded a three over par 39 as the Wolves earned the top six spots in defeating the Chargers. Alex Fajczyk shot a 48 to lead D-C.

Hampshire 164, Cary-Grove 171: At Cary, Nolan Adamczyk shot a 38 to earn the top spot for Hampshire in the FVC matchup. Nathan Kennedy of Cary was the Trojans top finisher with a 41 tying him with Will Harkin of Hampshire.

Marengo 166, Richmond-Burton 173, Harvard 175: At Palatine, Michael Gieseke of Marengo carded a medalist round of 38 to lead the Indians to the Kishwaukee River Conference match win. Alex Johnson and Ben Holst each shot 41 for Marengo. Herbert Hoover shot 39 to lead the way for the Rockets and Harvard’s Nathan Allman shot 41 to lead the Hornets.

Girls golf

McHenry 194, Marian Central Catholic 213: At Bull Valley, Abby Powers, Madelyn Blake and Abby Showmaker all shot 46 to lead the Warriors to the non conference win. Jordan Cheng had the low round of the day with a 44 for Marian.

Marengo 204, Richmond-Burton 248: At Marengo, Maggie Hanson carded a 47 to lead the Indians to the KRC conference win. Katie Hanson and Charlotte Mahac each shot 51 for Marengo, Julia Londberg shot 56 to lead the Rockets.

Boys soccer

Warren Township 4, Harvard 0: At Gurnee, the Hornets fell to the Blue Devils in a nonconference contest.

Hampshire 1, Rolling Meadows 0: At Hampshire, the Whip-Purs won their opening match at the Hampshire tournament.

Dundee-Crown 1, Carmel Catholic 0 (PK): At Lake Forest, the Chargers captured the win over the Corsairs via penalty kicks at the Lake Forest Tournament.

McHenry 4, Round Lake 0: At McHenry, the Warriors won their season opener by shutting out the Panthers.

Rockford Guilford 3, Cary-Grove 0: At Cary, the Vikings shutout the Trojans in a season opener.

Girls volleyball

Prairie Ridge 2, Cary-Grove 0: At Cary, the Wolves opened up FVC match play with a 25-16, 25-15 win over the host Trojans. Addison Smith had 17 assists and Maizy Agnello added six kills for PR (2-0, 1-0).

Dundee-Crown 2, McHenry 0: At Carpentersville, the Chargers opened the season with a 25-17, 25-12 win over the Warriors in an FVC match. Tori Brent had 17 assists and five kills and Katie Graham added eight kills for D-C (1-0, 1-0).

Burlington Central 2, Crystal Lake South 1: At Crystal Lake, the Rockets opened FVC play with a thrilling 25-21, 24-26, 25-21 win over the host Gators. Ainsley Wilson led the Rockets with nine kills.

Marengo 2, Woodstock 0: At Woodstock, Ava Brown had six assists and five digs to lead the Indians to a 25-16, 25-21 win over the Blue Streaks in a KRC match. Marengo improved to 1-1 on the season and 1-1 in the KRC.

Hampshire 2, Jacobs 0: At Hampshire, the Whip-purs opened up FVC play with a 25-16, 25-22 win over the Golden Eagles. Gianna Colletti had nine assists to lead the way for Jacobs.

North Boone 2, Alden-Hebron 0: At Hebron, the Giants fell to the Vikings 25-13, 27-25 in a nonconference match.

Rockford Christian 2, Marian Central Catholic 1: At Woodstock, Nola Midday had 11 blocks as the Hurricanes fell 17-25, 25-22, 14-25 in a nonconference matchup.

Big Foot (WI) 2, Harvard 1: At Walworth, WI, the Hornets fell in three sets, 18-25, 28-26, 12-25. Madison McDonough led the way with four kills.

Girls tennis

McHenry 4, Grayslake North 1: At McHenry, Grace Betts and Lizzie Mueller won singles for the Warriors to open the 2025 season. Kaitlyn Miller and Christina Luedtke and Kaitlyn McAuliffe and Sophie Vazquez won at doubles for the Warriors.