Minooka Summerfest returns weekend of June 12

An overhead view of last year's Summerfest in Minooka. (Photo provided by the Village of Minooka)

Minooka Summerfest will kick off Friday, June 12 and continue on Saturday, bringing two days of live music, food, entertainment, games, vendors and fireworks.

The Minooka Lions Club’s annual event begins Friday afternoon with free senior bingo at St. Mary’s Minooka Parish Center, 303 W. St. Mary’s St., and the festival begins Friday night at the Grainger tent in Downtown Minooka with music from Coverlicious and Headbangers Ball. There will also be food, drinks and other entertainment throughout the night.

Festivities continue on Saturday with the Summerfest 5K and Kids’ Fun Run, the Summerfest Market, a beanbag tournament, food trucks, and the Lions Club Pork Chop Lunch. There will also be appearances by the Forte Arts Center, T-Rexplorers, Daver Fleming the Magician, Dave DiNaso’s “Traveling the World of Reptiles,” the Midwest Crossroads Chorus, and more.

Live music will return Saturday with Exit 122, Nashville Electric Company, and Semple Band.

The festivities cap off with fireworks sponsored by the Village of Minooka and Equinix. Fireworks are expected to begin at around 9 p.m.

Summerfest 2026, according to a news release, is made possible through the support of the Minooka Lions Club, local sponsors, volunteers, businesses and community organizations.