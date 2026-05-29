Breaking: Geneva man, 47, dies in single-car crash

A 47-year-old Geneva man died in a single-car crash about 10 p.m. May 28.

The crash happened in the ,1300 block of Crissey Avenue in Geneva, officials announced in a news release.

The driver of a 2017 Jeep Renegade was identified as Joseph C. Fisher III. The Jeep was traveling north on Crissey, veered off the road and struck a tree on the east side of the road, according to the release.

Geneva and Batavia police and Geneva paramedics responded, extricated Fisher and took him to Northwestern Delnor Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at 10:43 p.m., the release stated.

Fisher was alone in the Jeep.

Geneva police and the Kane County Coroner’s Office investigated the scene. While details of the crash remain under investigation, there was no indication of driver impairment, the release stated.

A portion of Crissey Avenue was closed for three hours while law enforcement and fire department personnel were on the scene.

Batavia police provided traffic assistance while the road was closed and Geneva Public Works assisted in removing debris to reopen the road, the release stated.