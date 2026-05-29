Aurora man arrested in Plainfield for alleged possession of child sex abuse materials

An Aurora man faces felony charges of child pornography and reproduction of child sex abuse materials after being arrested by Plainfield police on Friday.

Chance A. Keller, 22, taken into custody after a five- month investigation following the discover of USB drives containing child sex abuse materials at two separate Plainfield businesses in December, Plainfield police said.

The USB drives were discovered in “suspicious gold-colored tubes” which were collected as abandoned property at the local businesses, police said in a news release.

An investigation conducted by Plainfield detectives and the FBI Regional Cyber Forensic Laboratory revealed the contents of the drives inside the tubes as well as the the identity of Keller as the person who left them, police said.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for Keller’s Aurora address, which lead to the discovery of “additional evidence linking Keller to the placement of the tubes and USB drives and several statements from him about the incident,” Plainfield police said.

Keller was arrested him at his home and taken to the Plainfield Police Department where he was charged with three counts of reproduction of child sex abuse materials and one count of possessing child sex abuse materials, police said.

Keller was transported to the Will County jail.