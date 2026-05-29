Lake in the Hills home uninhabitable after fire; resident suffers minor injury

A home in Lake in the Hills was left uninhabitable after a fire Thursday, May 28, 2026. (Photo provided by Huntley Fire Protection District)

A home in Lake in the Hills was left uninhabitable by a fire Thursday afternoon.

The Huntley Fire Protection District was called at about 2:30 p.m. to Waterford Lane, where firefighters found heavy conditions in the rear of the home with fire extending into the attic, district officials reported.

Firefighters upgraded the response to a working fire, deploying hose lines from the first-arriving engine and entering the home to attack the blaze from too. Most of the exterior fire was extinguished within roughly 15 minutes, but the fire continued to spread through concealed attic spaces and into an upstairs bedroom, eventually extending through the roof.

Firefighters brought the fire under control in about 60 minutes but stayed on scene to extinguish hotspots and address flare-ups before investigators could safely enter the building.

Fire crews also worked to protect a neighboring home after intense heat from the fire damaged its siding, officials said.

A homeowner was evaluated at the scene by paramedics for minor injury. Two occupants and their dog were home when the fire broke out but safely evacuated before the firefighters arrived.

The home had heavy fire and water damage and was deemed uninhabitable.

The Huntley Fire Protection District is investigating the cause of the fire.