Johnsburg baseball wins 5th in a row: Wednesday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

By Shaw Local News Network

Baseball

Johnsburg 8, Rockford Boylan 4: At Johnsburg, Dom Vallone and Deegan Turner both knocked in two runs under the lights as the Skyhawks (6-2) beat the Titans for their fifth win in a row.

Riley Johnson drove in a run and Tayden Pinkowski was 2 for 3 with two runs scored. Turner and Landon Johnson both stole two bases.

Ashton Stern started and allowed an unearned run in three innings. He gave up a hit with four strikeouts and two walks. Turner went the final four innings.

Boys lacrosse

Grant 13, McHenry 4: At McHenry, the Warriors (0-1) dropped their season opener against the Bulldogs.

