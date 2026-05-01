Dixon seeks community input on naming new pedestrian bridge

FILE: Workers join girders on the bridge Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, at Project Rock in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

Dixon is inviting residents and community members to take part in a unique opportunity to help shape local history by submitting name suggestions for the city’s new pedestrian bridge, currently under construction as part of Project ROCK (Revitalizing Opportunities for the Community and Kids).

Project ROCK is a transformative, approximately $14 million initiative that includes the construction of a new bike and pedestrian bridge across the Rock River, connecting Dixon’s south side to Page Park, the riverfront, and an expanded network of recreational paths.

The bridge, being built on the historic piers of the former Illinois Central Railroad, represents the culmination of decades of planning tied to Dixon’s long-term riverfront master plan and will enhance connectivity, recreation, and quality of life for residents and visitors alike.

With construction well underway and anticipated completion in 2026, Dixon is now turning to the community to help name this landmark structure.

Community naming initiative

Residents are encouraged to submit their ideas for a name that reflects Dixon’s history, natural beauty, culture, or community spirit. Whether inspired by the Rock River, Dixon’s heritage, or a vision for the future, all thoughtful submissions are welcome.

Submission details

Who can submit: Open to all community members

What to submit: A proposed bridge name (with optional explanation)

How to submit: discoverdixon.com/pedestrian-bridge-naming-nomination

Deadline: Thursday, May 7

Submissions will first be reviewed by city officials and/or a designated committee. Selected nominations will then advance to a community voting process beginning the following week.

A bridge to the future

The new pedestrian bridge is more than infrastructure – it is a symbol of connection, progress, and community pride, according to Discover Dixon. By participating in the naming process, residents have the opportunity to leave a lasting mark on one of Dixon’s most significant recent investments.

“This bridge represents years of vision and collaboration,” Mayor Glen Hughes said. “We’re excited to invite the community to help name a structure that will serve generations to come.”