Fritts to host medication drop-off drive May 14

State Rep. Brad Fritts, R-Dixon, is hosting an upcoming drop-off to collect residential sharps and prescription medications, alongside the Lee County Health Department, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Dixon Police Department, and Dixon Township.

The drive will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 14, at the Dixon Township Building, 315 Highland Ave. in Dixon.

“We invite all local residents to safely dispose of their residential sharps and unused, expired or unneeded prescription medications at our upcoming Sharps and Rx Drop-Off Drive,” Fritts said. “This is an easy and convenient event providing two services in one location. I look forward to working alongside our partners to make our homes and community safer.”

Accepted items include:

Tablets, capsules, and other solid forms of prescriptions

Patches

Residential sharps

Vitamins

Vaping devices and cartridges (lithium batteries removed)

Pet medications

Prescription ointments

Restricted items include:

Liquids (including intravenous solutions)

Illegal drugs

Call Fritts’s district office at 815-561-3690, Ext. 2, for information.