DeKalb School District 428 among Illinois schools targeted by DOJ probe over gender, sexuality policies

DeKalb School District 428 is one of three dozen Illinois school districts under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice over policies related to gender identity and sexual orientation.

In a Thursday news release from the DOJ, the federal agency indicated that 36 school districts are under review for how and if they teach gender and sexuality, along with what parent opt-outs are in place, whether bathrooms and locker rooms are single-sex only and whether access to girls’ sports teams is limited “based on biological sex.”

When reached for comment, a DeKalb school district spokesperson confirmed that the district had received written correspondence from the DOJ.

“In this letter, the DOJ informed the District of its intent to request additional information as part of a compliance review investigation pursuant to Title IX,” the district’s statement reads. “DeKalb CUSD 428 is diligent in its efforts to comply with all applicable federal and state laws. The District will, of course, work collaboratively with the DOJ as part of the agency’s compliance review.”

The DOJ’s news release indicated that it has launched an investigation into the Illinois school systems to “determine whether they have included sexual orientation and gender ideology (SOGI) content in any class for grades pre-K-12.”

If it is substantiated that schools are teaching such content, the investigations will then look into “whether the schools have notified parents of their right to opt their children out of such instruction,” as well as whether districts “limit access to single-sex intimate spaces (such as bathrooms and locker rooms) and girls’ sports teams based on biological sex.”

In a news release, Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon said the goal is to ensure parents are not “kept in the dark” about classroom instruction and that schools follow federal law, including Title IX.

No findings have been determined. An investigation in DeKalb schools remains preliminary.

A spokesman for Gov. JB Pritzker’s office released a statement denouncing the DOJ’s move as a “sham.”

“The Trump Administration continues to punish states the President does not like, and this is yet another sham investigation carried out by an office with no regard for the rule of law or the well-being of the American people,” the statement said. “The Civil Rights Division used to investigate actual discrimination concerns to ensure all individuals are treated equally under the law, but they’re now focused on belittling the rights and humanity of LGBTQ+ communities.”

Other area districts named as subjects of an investigation include Crystal Lake-based Community High School District 155, Oregon Community Unit School District 220, Freeport School District 145, Will County School District 92, Country Club Hills School District 160, Center Cass School District 66, Crete-Monee School District 201-U, Elmwood Park Community Unit School District 401, Leyden Community High School District 212, Lyons School District 103, North Chicago Community Unit School District 187, North Palos School District 117, Oak Lawn-Hometown School District 123 and Thornton Fractional Township High School District 215.