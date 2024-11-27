2024-25 Northwest Herald boys wrestling preview capsules

Marian’s Central’s Brayden Teunissen flips Carlyle’s Tyson Waughtel for a sudden death score in last season's Class 1A 120-pound championship match at the State Farm Center in Champaign. Teunissen and the Hurricanes will try to repeat their championships. (Alex T. Paschal)

Fox Valley Conference

Burlington Central

Coach: Andrew Brown (first season)

Last season: 4-18, 1-8 FVC (10th)

Top returners: Austin Lee, sr. (132); Jonah Chavez, sr. (165); Michael Junitz, jr. (190); Eduardo Vences, so. (113)

Worth noting: Brown takes over the Rockets program that will feature a young lineup with a few senior leaders. “We are going to be very young with the opportunity to get some good quality matches early and see some kids grow as the season goes on,” Brown said. “We return some upperclassmen with big goals who are going to be able to do some big things this year.” … Chavez returns after qualifying for Class 2A state last year, where he went 0-2. … Lee came a match short of qualifying for the state meet.

Cary-Grove

Coach: William Petersen (ninth season)

Last season: 7-12, 2-7 FVC (tied for seventh)

Top returners: Noah Pechotta, sr. (165); Lucas Burton, sr. (285); Hunter Lenz, jr. (120)

Key newcomers: Anthony Basso, jr. (175); Levi Ardente, so. (132); Jacob Turner, so. (138)

Worth noting: After developing a young roster last season, the Trojans are ready to compete with a mix of returning talent and new faces. “We have a roster that is ready to compete and is excited about doing that at a high level,” Petersen said. “Many of our wrestlers were able to put in some offseason time, so they and I are both eager to get the competition part of the season underway with our roster being a year older.” … Lenz comes back after becoming the first Trojan to place at the state meet since 2018, taking fifth in the 2A tournament. … Pechotta and Burton both qualified for state last year.

Crystal Lake Central

Coach: Justen Lehr (17th season)

Last season: 18-6, 7-2 FVC (tied second)

Top returners: Cayden Parks, sr. (190); Tommy McNeil, sr. (215); Tyler Porter, jr. (175); Tommy Tomasello, sr. (165); Nick Zuehlke, so. (150); Daniel Snow, so. (132); Payton Ramsey, sr. (106/113); Dylan Ramsey, jr. (120/126); Logan Gough, jr. (285)

Key newcomers: Dom Vitale, sr. (157); Aiden Coss, sr. (144)

Worth noting: The Tigers return a majority of their lineup after finishing second in their Class 2A regional and will compete for a FVC title. “[The FVC] should be up for grabs, there are quite a few teams that could make a push,” Lehr said. … Parks returns after finishing runner-up at the 2A state tournament last season. He won a regional title and finished third at sectionals. … McNeil qualified for state last season where he went 2-2. He won a regional title and finished runner-up at sectionals. … Payton Ramsey will try to return to state after qualifying in 2022.

Crystal Lake South

Coach: Trevor Jauch (first season)

Last season: 2-7 overall, 2-7 FVC (tied for seventh)

Top returners: Brock Miller, sr. (150); Ethan Egge, sr. (157); Leo Camasta, sr. (150); Devyn Carrillo, sr. (132/138); Annalee Aarseth, so. (110/113)

Worth noting: Jauch returns to the Crystal Lake area after being a three-time state champion at CLC. He takes over the Gators program after Ross Ryan went to Prairie Ridge. “[I’m] looking forward to watching these student-athletes grow and look forward to helping them reach their full potential,” Jauch said. ... Aarseth qualified for the girls state tournament last season, the first girls state qualifier in Gators history. She went 2-2 at state and finished third at both regionals and sectionals. ... Camasta bring back experience after competing at regionals last season.

Dundee-Crown

Coach: Tim Hayes (10th season)

Last season: 12-8, 4-5 FVC (tied fifth)

Top returners: Chris Gerardo, sr. (132); Caleb Yancoskie, sr. (138/144); Aiden Healy, jr. (106); Jadon Wheatley, jr. (150); Zach Anderson, jr. (190); Teigen Moreno, jr. (215)

Key newcomers: Aaron Robles, sr. (157); Cameron Cancel, jr. (144/150); Jimmy Duran, so. (138/144)

Worth noting: After finishing in the middle of the FVC last season, Hayes is excited to see whether the Chargers’ offseason work will pay dividends this year. “I am looking forward to seeing how many will perform after a very successful offseason,” Hayes said. … Moreno will try build off a strong sophomore campaign. He fell a match shy of qualifying for the IHSA state tournament and went on to win an Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Official Association state championship. … The Chargers return six of their starters from their regional lineup.

Hampshire

Coach: Matthew Todd (third season)

Last season: 11-5, 7-2 FVC (tied second)

Top returners: Aidan Rowells, sr. (175); Sam Beamon, sr. (165); Chris Napriokowski, sr. (150); Mike Brannigan, jr. (157); Cater Hintz, so. (215); Andrew Salmieri, so. (120)

Key newcomers: George Talia, sr. (190); Austin Savoia, sr. (138); Deegan Kirschke, jr. (106); Aric Abbott, jr. (150); Knox Homola, fr. (285)

Worth noting: Hampshire has competed near the top of the FVC during Todd’s tenure. But he’s seen a difference in his team’s mentality that has him encouraged that the Whip-Purs can compete for a conference crown. “The mindset within the room has been different than in years past,” Todd said. “They are hungry for the next level of competition and look forward to putting everything together as a team.” … Rowells, Brannigan, Hintz and Salmieri qualified for sectionals last season. … The Whip-Purs had a program-high 108 wrestlers register this winter.

Crystal Lake Central’s Tommy Tomasello, bottom, battles Huntley’s Radic Dvorak in a 157-pound bout last season. Both will be key returners for their respective teams this year. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Huntley

Coach: B.J. Bertelsman (12th season)

Last season: 23-5, 9-0 FVC (first)

Top returners: Wyatt Theobald, sr. (215); Alexander Gutierrez, sr. (132); Colin Abordo, jr. (113); Cameron Abordo, jr. (120); Radic Dvorak, so. (157); Gavin Nischke, so. (138)

Key newcomers: Colin Huminsky, jr.; Dylan Knaus, fr.; Cael Saldana, fr.; Alex Vega, fr.

Worth noting: The Red Raiders continued their dominance in the FVC over the past decade. They’ve won six of the last eight FVC titles and finished last season undefeated in FVC action. … Dvroak qualified for the 3A state tournament as a freshman. He went 1-2 at state, took fourth at sectionals, earned runner-up at regionals and finished with a 36-14 record. … Huntley will have a younger lineup this season. “[I’m looking forward to] seeing how our young wrestlers mature and progress through the season,” Bertelsman said. … The Red Raiders have over 85 wrestlers in the program, including more than 60 underclassmen.

Jacobs

Coach: Gary Conrad (first season, 12th overall)

Last season: 11-8, 4-5 FVC (tied fifth)

Top returners: Ben Arbotante, jr. (126); Lucas Retzler, jr. (215)

Worth noting: Conrad returns to take over the Golden Eagles program after a year off. He’s excited to return and learn more about his new wrestlers. “With a great turnout this year, [I’m] just looking to get more students involved in the sport and seeing the values of being a wrestler,” Conrad said. … Arbotante comes back after winning a 3A regional title last season and Conrad thinks he can take a next step. “[He’s] made some great improvements in the offseason,” Conrad said. … The Golden Eagles will have a nice test to start the season when they compete at the Barrington Tournament.

McHenry

Coach: Daniel Rohman (third season)

Last season: 14-5, 7-2 FVC (tied second)

Top returners: Ryan Hanson, sr. (113); Myles Wagner, jr. (126); Aiden Schuldt, sr. (157); Aiden Fischler, sr. (165)

Key newcomer: Brody Lidbury, so.

Worth noting: The Warriors return four starters from last year’s regional lineup. Rohman is confident that the wrestlers stepping in can provide the lineup a boost. “We’ve got a handful of boys that have been paying their dues wrestling junior varsity and are hoping to contribute at the varsity level,” Rohman said. “We have a few younger wrestlers that will be stepping up at some of the lower weights and hoping to be big contributors.” … Hanson and Fischler both came a match short of qualifying for the state meet. Hanson won a regional title while Fischler finished runner-up at regionals. … Rohman wants to see how the upper weights shake out.

Prairie Ridge

Coach: Ross Ryan (first season)

Last season: 5-14, 2-7 FVC (tied seventh)

Top returners: Jake Lowitski, sr. (120); Mikey Meade, sr. (132); Walter Pollack, sr. (215)

Key newcomers: Aidan Rodriguez, fr. (165); Tyman Robinson, fr. (106); Kingston Marinakis, jr. (144); Matt Moritz, so. (150)

Worth noting: Ryan takes over the Wolves program after 17 seasons at South. “I truly enjoy the process of building something new and getting to know the athletes,” Ryan said. … Lowitzki and Meade will try to build upon last season’s trips to 2A state. Lowitzki picked up a pair of wins and finished 2-2 while Meade went 0-2 last year. … Pollack finished runner-up at regionals last season but didn’t compete at sectional because of an injury. … Ryan likes the vibes at PR. “We currently have a great balance of experienced wrestlers alongside a motivated and enthusiastic group of newcomers, which creates an exciting dynamic for the team,” Ryan said.

Kishwaukee River Conference

Harvard

Coach: David Schultz (eighth season)

Last season: 17-5, 4-3 KRC (tied third)

Top returners: Danny Rosas, sr. (158); Christian Mercado, sr. (165); Kevin Salas, sr. (175); Owen Vail, jr. (138); Bo Branum, jr. (190); Brennan Peters, so. (144)

Worth noting: The Hornets will rely on their senior leadership with a young roster, especially early in the season. “With a young team, we are looking forward to going out and competing each week and working on getting better as the season progresses,” Schultz said. … Rosas returns after winning a regional last season and coming a match short of qualifying for state. … Harvard will try to compete for a KRC title after falling a couple matches behind R-B.

Johnsburg

Coach: James Sylvanus (third season)

Last season: 2-5, 2-5 KRC (sixth)

Top returners: Landon Johnson, sr. (138); Kainoa Ancog, jr. (144); Jared Lopez, jr. (132); Duke Mays, so. (175); Micah Klos, so. (132)

Key newcomers: Chase Vogel, fr. (113); Chase Davis, fr. (120); Tanner Hansen, fr. (126); Jackson Hjorth, fr. (165)

Worth noting: The Skyhawks will have a very young roster, with only one senior with four years of experience on the roster. “I think that adding the depth that we have at lower weights 126 and under, we stay competitive within our conference and dual meet schedule,” Sylvanus said. … Johnson and Mays each fell a match short of qualifying for state last season. … Vogel was an Illinois Elementary School Association state champion while Hjorth finished runner-up. … Johnsburg’s first-ever state champion Eric Bush moved to Florida and is no longer part of the program.

Marengo

Coach: Chad Miller (second season)

Last season: 14-9, 4-3 KRC (tied third)

Top returners: Gavin Prudlick, sr. (120/126); Gavin Baros, jr. (175/190); Frankie Solis, so. (190/215); Hayden Beebe, so. (132/138)

Key newcomers: Aiden Lawrence, sr. (144); Caden Weirich, fr. (106); Logan Boley, fr. (157)

Worth noting: After a year with a young roster, Miller is looking for Marengo to take its next step this season. “What I’m looking forward to this year is a team that is working hard in the room to compete for those varsity spots,” Miller said. “We’re looking forward to competing for the conference championship and a regional team championship.” … Prudlick and Solis will try to build upon sectional appearances last season. … Marengo has the largest number of wrestlers ever in the program. “They are competing every day against one another for those varsity spots,” Miller said. “It will be a fun year seeing this team grow.”

Richmond-Burton

Coach: Tony Nelson (10th season)

Last season: 18-5, 6-1 KRC (first)

Top returners: Emmett Nelson, sr. (144); Clay Madula, sr. (126/132); Kristian Gersch, sr. (113/120); Kyan Gunderson, sr. (126/132); Dane Sorensen, sr. (138); Dalton Youngs, sr. (150); Colin Kraus, sr. (285); Dylan Falasca, so. (165); Breckin Campbell, so. (190)

Key newcomers: Blake Livdahl, so. (175); Lelan Nelson, fr. (106); Jayce Glauser, fr. (113); Maxwell Martin, fr. (150/157); Shane Falasca, fr. (215)

Worth noting: The Rockets bring back plenty of talent from last season’s team that won its second straight KRC title. “I have known and coached a lot of them for most of their lives,” Nelson said. “We are a close brotherhood of kids and coaches. These kids all support one another, it’s a real community team.” … Emmett Nelson returns to cap a decorated career. He finished runner-up at state in his first two seasons and placed sixth last year. He’ll try to break the Rockets wins record. … Madula will try to return to state after qualifying in 2022. … Livdahl transferred over from Harvard after going 20-5 and winning a 2A regional title.

Woodstock

Coach: Eric Hunt (third season)

Last season: 16-14 overall, 5-2 KRC (second)

Top returners: Everett Flannery, sr. (285); Edgar Arana, sr. (175); Taqi Baker, jr. (138); Logan Wisner, jr. (175); Landyn White, so. (132)

Worth noting: The Blue Streaks bring back a big but young roster. Hunt is curious to see how that develops after some good offseason work. “[I’m looking forward to] the daily grind in the wrestling room,” Hunt said. “We have a large team and small room, perfect for getting the sweat going and developing tough wrestlers.” … Flannery, Baker and Wisner will try to build upon last season after reaching sectionals. … Woodstock is looking to break through in the KRC after finishing behind R-B despite beating them during the season.

Woodstock North

Coach: Mike Miller (second season)

Last season: 3-11 overall, 0-7 KRC (seventh)

Top returners: David Randecker, jr. (190); Anthony Motejzik, sr. (120)

Key newcomers: Nathan Oginski, sr. (120/126); Aaron Christofalos, so. (157/165)

Worth noting: The Thunder will try to build the program with another young roster. “[We] still have a very young team as we continue to grow the program from two years ago,” Miller said. “Looking forward to having some of the sophomores/junior varsity wrestlers contribute more on varsity level this year.” ... Randecker qualified for sectionals last season where he went 1-2 at 2A 190 after he placed third at regionals. ... After last last year’s state placer Kaden Combs graduated, Miller will look for leadership. “[I’m] looking to see who steps up within the program to fill his leadership of the program.”

Chicagoland Christian Conference

Marian Central

Coach: Jordan Blanton and Ryan Prater (third season)

Last season: 26-10, Class 1A dual team state champions, Class 1A regional champions, CCC tournament champions

Top returners: Brayden Teunissen, sr. (120); Vance Williams, sr. (150); Andrew Alvarado, sr. (138); Austin Hagevold, jr. (113); Dan French, jr. (215); Jimmy Mastny, so. (190); Nic Astacio, so. (175)

Key newcomers: Camden Spinolas, fr. (106); Diego Martinez, so. (106); Nick Marchese, so. (126); Noah Cerny, fr. (144)

Worth noting: The Hurricanes return a majority of last season’s dual team state championship team, the program’s first-ever IHSA champion. “We are really excited about our team this year and it is the most-balanced and full team we’ve had in our three years at Marian Central,” Blanton said. “Our numbers and depth will mix nicely with our already established veterans, and we are looking to reach a new level of success in our program.” … Mastny returns after winning a state championship as a freshman. Teunissen comes back after winning a 1A state title. … Williams, Hagevold, Alvarado and French each qualified to state last year. Williams finished runner-up while Hagevold took fourth.