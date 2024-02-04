Boys wrestling: Cayden Parks, Crystal Lake Central lead area teams in IHSA Class 2A CLC Regional

CRYSTAL LAKE – Cayden Parks sat in the corner of Crystal Lake Central’s gym Saturday afternoon trying to catch his breath after what just happened.
An ice pack around his elbow served as a reminder of the battle he had just gone through in his 190-pound title match at the Class 2A Crystal Lake Central Regional. But in the end, how he got to that moment didn’t matter.
All that mattered was that he won.
“Postseason is the type of stuff you live for,” Parks said. “I just have to fight with everything I’ve got. I want to wrestle as long as possible.”
Parks was one of three individual champions Saturday who helped the Tigers take second in the regional with 160 points. Yorkville Christian won with 190, Plano (110) took third, Morris finished fourth (103) and Prairie Ridge (97) placed fifth. Burlington Central (94), Crystal Lake South and Kaneland (75) rounded out the team scoring.
The top-three placers from each weight class advanced to the Class 2A Sycamore Sectional on Saturday, Feb. 10.
Parks picked up the win at 190 against Plano’s Prince Amakiri after falling behind 4-1. He took a 7-4 lead in the second period on a turnaround and controlled the match until he suffered an injury around the elbow.
Despite the possibility of ending the match and moving on to sectionals next week, Parks battled on and held on to pick up the 12-11 win.
“I just want to give it all I got every time I go out there on the mat,” Parks said. ”Go out there and do what I can to win every match.”
Crystal Lake Central’s Alessio Pezella (150) and Tommy McNeil (215) each won their respective weights while Brett Campagna (144) and Tyler Porter (165) each took second. Payton Ramsey (120) also qualified for sectionals with a third-place finish.
Pezella wanted to help the Tigers win the team regional title but was also excited to move on to sectionals with a regional win.
“It sets you off on a positive note,” Pezella said. “You’re able to go to sectionals up, still undefeated in the postseason.”
PR’s Mikey Meade started the postseason with a chip on his shoulder. After making the state tournament as a freshman, he just missed out on the chance last season.
He worked hard all offseason to make sure he’d get back to state and won the 126-pound bracket to start off on the right foot. The Wolves had four more sectional qualifiers who took second: Jake Lowitzki (113), Xander York (157), John Fallaw (215) and Walter Pollack (285).
Lowitzki fell to Yorkville Christian’s Aiden Larsen in a matchup of top-five wrestlers, according to Illinois Matmen rankings.
While Meade was proud to pick up a regional win, he didn’t work all offseason just to make it to sectionals.
“Next thing is sectionals,” Meade said. “That’s all I got.”
Burlington Central’s Austin Lee wanted to make up for lost time after missing a couple months of the season because of mono. He worked hard once he got back with the mindset of making it to the state meet.
Lee led a pair of Rockets’ regional wins when he captured the 138-pound title while John Chavez joined him, taking 165. Jackson Merlett (106) and Doug Phillips (132) each took second.
Lee pushed the pace in his title match to make sure he’d win the regional crown. He credited that aggressive approach to what’s helped him thus far and what will work on his journey to state.
“It just shows and pays off right here,” Lee said. “Getting that win.”
South’s Caden Casimino comeback to the sport he competed in his entire life felt complete Saturday. Casimino took a break from wrestling after his freshman season to focus on football but returned to wrestling for one last ride before playing collegiate football.
Casimino ran out to a quick 2-0 lead at 175 before he won the title by fall, his second of the tournament. He joined Andy Burburija, who took 285 by medical forfeit and stayed undefeated with a 29-0 record, in winning titles for South. Dominic Ariola finished third and advanced at 215.
Although it took some time to get back in the swing of things early in the year, Casimino showed just how much wrestling can be like riding a bike.
“It’s going well,” he joked. “I’m glad I did it.”
Class 2A Crystal Lake Central Regional Placers (Top-3 advance to sectional tournament)
106
First: Owen Sater, Morris
Second: Jackson Marlett, Burlington Central
Third: Shane Downs, Plano
113
First: Aiden Larsen, Yorkville Christian
Second: Jake Lowitzki, Prairie Ridge
Third: Brock Claypool, Morris
120
First: Kamron Scholl, Kaneland
Second: Brandon Anderson, Morris
Third: Payton Ramsey, Crystal Lake Central
126
First: Mikey Meade, Prairie Ridge
Second: Alex Gochis, Kaneland
Third: Tristan Gleason, Yorkville Christian
132
First: Ty Edwards, Yorkville Christian
Second: Doug Phillips, Burlington Central
Third: Carter Skoff, Morris
138
First: Austin Lee, Burlington Central
Second: Antoine Gilford, Plano
Third: Grason Johnson, Yorkville Christian
144
First: Tyler Semlar, Morris
Second: Brett Campagna, Crystal Lake Central
Third: Trevion Gilford, Plano
150
First: Alessio Pezzella, Crystal Lake Central
Second: Caiden Ronning, Plano
Third: John Isaac Gray, Yorkville Christian
157
First: Robby Nelson, Yorkville Christian
Second: Xander York, Prairie Ridge
Third: Luis Ballesteros, Plano
165
First: Johan Chavez, Burlington Central
Second: Tyler Porter, Crystal Lake Central
Third: Timmy Young, Plano
175
First: Caden Casimino, Crystal Lake South
Second: Jackson Allen, Yorkville Christian
Third: Apollo Gochis, Plano
190
First: Cayden Park, Crystal Lake Central
Second: Prince Amakiri, Plano
Third: KC Brichta Bachar
215
First: Tommy McNeil, Crystal Lake Central
Second: John Fallaw, Prairie Ridge
Third: Dominic Ariola, Crystal Lake South
285
First: Andy Burburija, Crystal Lake South
Second: Walter Pollack, Prairie Ridge
Third: Garrett Tunnell, Yorkville Christian