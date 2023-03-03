Wrestling: Jacobs’ Gary Conrad steps down after 11 seasons

Jacobs coach Gary Conrad, right, celebrates Dominic Ducato’s win over Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Ethan Spacht during the Class 3A 113-pound third-place match in the IHSA state tournament in the State Farm Center in Champaign. Conrad stepped away from the program after 11 seasons. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)