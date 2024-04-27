Wrestling: Trevor Jauch ‘excited’ to come back home, take over at Crystal Lake South

Crystal Lake Central alumnus Trevor Jauch (left) and Jon Murphy watch as students warm up at Old School Wrestling Training Center in Huntley. Juach is set to return to the Crystal Lake area as Crystal Lake South's new head coach. (Shaw Local file photo)

Trevor Jauch will get a chance to continue his coaching career where he started wrestling as a kid.

Jauch used to walk the halls of Crystal Lake South when he wrestled for the Crystal Lake Wizards Wrestling Club as a 5-year-old. Now Jauch will walk South’s halls once again, this time as the Gators’ new head coach after the Community High School District 155 Board approved his hiring at its April 16 meeting.

“I’m super excited,” Jauch said. “It’s always hard to leave a program but being back in the Crystal Lake area is exciting.”

Jauch takes over the Gators program after former coach Ross Ryan left South but stayed within the school district to become the new head coach at Prairie Ridge. He won’t need many introductions after he had a decorated career at Crystal Lake Central.

Jauch dominated the area from 2008 to 2011, especially his last three seasons. He won three state championships with the Tigers, taking the Class 2A 112-pound title as a sophomore, the 2A 125 crown as a junior and 2A 140 title during his senior season.

After wrestling collegiately at Missouri for three seasons and Northern Iowa one year, Jauch returned to the area and coached at Wauconda. He took over the Wauconda youth program for five years before becoming the Bulldogs’ head coach the last two seasons.

Once Jauch heard about the South opening, he knew it made the most sense for him and his family to apply for the position. Much of his family still lives in Crystal Lake and his 11-month-old son’s daycare is in town too.

“It’ll allow me to help out with the daycare situation and give more time that I can spend with my family,” Jauch said.

Wauconda enjoyed success under Jauch in the last two seasons. Two Wauconda wrestlers qualified for the IHSA individual state tournament during Jauch’s first season while eight qualified last season, with two runners-up.

South athletic director Jason Bott was impressed by Jauch’s personal and coaching record. He also knew Jauch had a personal connection to Crystal Lake. But those weren’t the reasons why he got the job.

Bott was most impressed with Jauch’s dedication to developing South athletes into becoming successful people once they leave the school.

“I think the kids are going to get a great coach and a great mentor to be great people when they leave here,” Bott said.

Jauch is hoping to build upon the success that Ryan had during his 17 years in charge of the Gators program. Three different Gators won state championships during that time while many others enjoyed postseason success.

Jauch wants to grow the program’s numbers and focus on the process to success instead of the results. He learned quickly as an athlete and a coach that if wrestlers worry about the day-to-day, the end will come.

“If you buy into the process, the work ethic and the training is there, do the small things right, the wins and outcomes will take care of itself,” Jauch said.

He’s also looking forward to facing off against his former coach at Central, Justen Lehr. While the two have seen each other as coaches at different events, the upcoming season will be the first time they will face off against each other in a dual.

Until then, Jauch is excited to come back home and continue the Gators’ success.

“I’m starting fresh,” Jauch said. “I couldn’t be more excited.”